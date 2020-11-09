Cowboys' Antwaun Woods Has Marijuana Charge from 2019 Arrest Dropped

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman Antwaun Woods has had charges dropped stemming from a 2019 marijuana arrest, according to TMZ Sports.

Woods was initially charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana after being pulled over by police in Frisco, Texas, in December 2019. Officers reportedly found more than two mason jars filled with marijuana as well as drug paraphernalia.

The charges were dismissed Friday.

The 27-year-old was also charged with tampering with evidence following the arrest.

Initially an undrafted free agent with the Tennessee Titans, Woods found a home with the Cowboys in 2018 and started all 25 games he played over the next two years at defensive tackle.

The USC product dealt with knee injuries in 2019 but still started 10 games while totaling 23 tackles.

Woods was moved into a reserve role to begin 2020 after the signing of Dontari Poe, but he was back in the starting lineup the last two games after Poe was released. He has 14 tackles and one sack through nine games in 2020.