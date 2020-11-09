Report: Bucks' Sterling Brown Reaches $750K Settlement in Civil Rights Lawsuit

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

Bucks guard Sterling Brown and the city of Milwaukee reportedly agreed on a $750,000 settlement for the lawsuit he filed accusing police officers of using excessive force and carrying out a racially motivated unlawful arrest in a January 2018 incident.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported the city will release a statement admitting to "a constitutional violation" and "commit to incorporate changes to the Milwaukee Police Department standard operating procedures."

"Because of the unpredictability of a trial, and the City's risk for exposure to compensatory and punitive damages, as well as additional attorney fees and costs, we recommend that this matter be settled for that amount," Milwaukee city attorney Tearman Spencer and assistant city attorney Robin Pederson wrote Wednesday to the Common Council seeking permission to authorize the settlement, according to Charania.

Officers arrested and tased Brown outside a Walgreens after finding his car double-parked across two accessible spaces in the early hours of Jan. 26, 2018. While Brown was awaiting a citation, several officers arrived on the scene, and the incident escalated when one officer ordered Brown to take his hands out of his sweatshirt. When Brown did not comply, officers took him to the ground and used a taser to subdue him.

While Brown was initially charged with resisting arrest, that was later dropped after the incident became public.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.