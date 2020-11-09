Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite After Full Gear PPV

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

On the heels of its Full Gear pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling will plant the seeds for its next spectacular, Revolution, while WWE continues its build to Survivor Series on November 22.

Drew McIntyre figures to be all over Monday night's Raw, the focal point of creative as he navigates multiple programs, while Hangman Page remains one of the most intriguing personalities on AEW Dynamite.

And what about Carmella, whose attack on Sasha Banks on Friday announced to the world that she wants the SmackDown women's title?

Find out what you can expect from those three stars and more with these predictions for the week to come in pro wrestling TV.