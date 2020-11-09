Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite After Full Gear PPV

Predictions for WWE Raw, SmackDown and AEW Dynamite After Full Gear PPVNovember 9, 2020
On the heels of its Full Gear pay-per-view, All Elite Wrestling will plant the seeds for its next spectacular, Revolution, while WWE continues its build to Survivor Series on November 22.
Drew McIntyre figures to be all over Monday night's Raw, the focal point of creative as he navigates multiple programs, while Hangman Page remains one of the most intriguing personalities on AEW Dynamite.
And what about Carmella, whose attack on Sasha Banks on Friday announced to the world that she wants the SmackDown women's title?
Find out what you can expect from those three stars and more with these predictions for the week to come in pro wrestling TV.
Bray Wyatt, Drew McIntyre Eye the WWE Championship
Drew McIntyre experiences "A Moment of Bliss" Monday night as WWE continues to push the idea of a three-way feud over the WWE title.
Alexa Bliss has been the antagonist to this point, keeping both champion Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre on edge and triggering the arrival of The Fiend. Expect more of the same this week as her talk show almost assuredly prompts an appearance by both her masked friend and The Viper.
With Orton already busy at Survivor Series in a champion vs. champion match against Roman Reigns, this all seems to be building to December's TLC: Tables, Ladders and Chairs PPV, where the three figures will compete for the top prize on the red brand.
It is rare to see that sort of long-term build in McMahonland today, but the players are interesting and the dynamics are strong enough to sustain it in the weeks leading to the event on December 20.
Expect more strong storytelling as WWE keeps that particular feud front and center, despite its build to the Survivor Series ramping up less than two weeks before the show.
The Newest Member of Team Raw
Expect a McIntyre-heavy show this week as he not only continues the rivalry with Orton and The Fiend but also earns his way onto Team Raw for Survivor Series.
The former WWE champion has nothing slated for the PPV, so expect him to pick up a victory that earns him a spot alongside Braun Strowman, Sheamus, AJ Styles and Keith Lee in the men's team—perhaps by defeating The Miz, John Morrison or some mix of the two to continue that subplot.
It was always going to be interesting to see how focused WWE Creative remained on McIntyre after he lost the title, but it appears the company is serious about maintaining his status as a prominent member of the roster.
What's Next for Hangman Page?
As Kenny Omega joined The Young Bucks in the ring for a celebration of Matt and Nick Jackson's AEW Tag Team Championship victory over FTR at Full Gear, the camera just captured the image of "Hangman" Adam Page watching from the entrance tunnel as his "friends" experienced the joy of victory on a night when he suffered another crushing defeat.
It has been a steady descent for Page since his loss to Chris Jericho at All Out in August 2019.
He has alternated from angry to despondent, almost always with a drink of some sort in his hand. His character arc has been as compelling as any in AEW, and the look of disappointment as he watched his former Elite brethren conquering the world without him only added to it.
We will find out what awaits Page moving forward starting Wednesday on Dynamite, though a full heel turn shouldn't be expected. Instead, look for more of an anxious cowboy as he navigates a world around him that no longer looks like he once imagined it would.
No longer "elite," he is utterly alone.
Carmella Establishes Herself as Sasha Banks' Next Contender
Carmella's ambush of Sasha Banks on Friday's SmackDown jump-started a rivalry between them over the blue brand's women's title. That much we know.
This week, we will begin to find out what this new Carmella is all about.
Why did she change? What made her tuck away the fun-loving Princess of Staten Island in favor of this new, apparently more serious persona? Most importantly, what makes her think she can hang with The Boss, who just defeated Bayley in two hard-fought matches to win championship gold?
There will be answers to some of those questions, if not all, as WWE looks to present the former SmackDown women's champion not only as a threat to Banks but also as a character fans should pay attention to.