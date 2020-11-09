3 Takeaways from Cowboys' Week 9 Loss

1 of 3

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

He's not Dak Prescott, but he also played better than Andy Dalton and rookie Ben DiNucci. And at this point, Gilbert appears to be the best option the Cowboys have at quarterback, given their unlucky situation following Prescott's season-ending ankle surgery in Week 5.

Gilbert entered Sunday with limited NFL experience, having thrown only three passes each of the past two seasons for the Carolina Panthers and Cleveland Browns, respectively. He was best known for having success in the short-lived Alliance of American Football with the Orlando Apollos.

After being signed by the Cowboys off the Browns' practice squad last month following Prescott's surgery, Gilbert got the opportunity to make his first NFL start on Sunday. Dalton was out due to a positive COVID-19 test, while DiNucci wasn't an option to start after struggling against Philadelphia last week.

Although Gilbert couldn't lead a game-winning drive late, he passed for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception. His 20-yard touchdown pass to CeeDee Lamb gave Dallas a 10-0 lead midway through the second quarter, and he helped give the Cowboys a chance to win against a tough opponent.

"I thought Garrett kept us in good plays," Dallas head coach Mike McCarthy said, per Schuyler Dixon of the Associated Press. "There was a lot going on at the line of scrimmage. He was prepared. You could see it during the course of the week he was getting more and more comfortable as he had the opportunity to exercise the game plan."

And Gilbert also proved he should get another opportunity in Week 11 when the Cowboys return from their bye to face the Minnesota Vikings on the road.