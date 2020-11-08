Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence Calls Out Refs for 'Total BS' Penalty on Jaylon Smith

Roger Steinman/Associated Press

It appeared as if the Dallas Cowboys were going to stun the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers when Ben Roethlisberger's 3rd-and-10 pass with approximately four minutes remaining fell incomplete with his team trailing by one point.

Then the flag came out.

Linebacker Jaylon Smith was whistled for roughing the passer, and Roethlisberger eventually found Eric Ebron for what proved to be the winning touchdown later on the drive.

"The frustrating part is it wasn't in our control," defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence told reporters after Dallas' 24-19 loss. "I'm not the one to complain. That was total BS on that last call. So hopefully the NFL can take that into account and we'll get better from it."

It was a difficult flag for a Cowboys team that was the better side for much of the game even though Garrett Gilbert made his first start under center.

He finished 21-of-38 for 243 yards, one touchdown and one interception and took a 19-9 lead into the fourth quarter, but Roethlisberger threw two touchdowns in that final quarter to complete the comeback.

To Gilbert's credit, he drove the Cowboys to the Pittsburgh 23-yard line for one final play even after they fell behind on the drive featuring Smith's penalty. Unfortunately for the home team, his last pass fell incomplete.

The Cowboys are now just 2-7 and tied with the New York Giants in last place in the lackluster NFC East.

Their defense will surely be thinking about the controversial roughing-the-passer call in the aftermath.