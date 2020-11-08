    McDermott: Josh Allen Played for Bills vs. Seahawks After Death of Grandmother

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistNovember 8, 2020

    Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen (17) speaks during an interview after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Orchard Park, N.Y. The Bills won 44-34. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)
    Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

    Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said starting quarterback Josh Allen played in Sunday's 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks after learning of his grandmother's death on Saturday night. 

    "Josh was emotional," McDermott told reporters. "He lost his grandmother last night. It was a big win and a great thing for him to play like he played. Just a mentally tough young man."

    "Obviously, our thoughts and prayers go out to Josh and his family," McDermott added. "Before meetings last night, I called Josh and just asked him where he was on it and, obviously, I was expressing my sympathy to him, as well as his family. He said that he wanted to play."

    Allen's grandmother, Patricia Allen, was 80. 

