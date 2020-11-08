McDermott: Josh Allen Played for Bills vs. Seahawks After Death of Grandmother

Jeffrey T. Barnes/Associated Press

Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott said starting quarterback Josh Allen played in Sunday's 44-34 win over the Seattle Seahawks after learning of his grandmother's death on Saturday night.

"Josh was emotional," McDermott told reporters. "He lost his grandmother last night. It was a big win and a great thing for him to play like he played. Just a mentally tough young man."

"Obviously, our thoughts and prayers go out to Josh and his family," McDermott added. "Before meetings last night, I called Josh and just asked him where he was on it and, obviously, I was expressing my sympathy to him, as well as his family. He said that he wanted to play."

Allen's grandmother, Patricia Allen, was 80.