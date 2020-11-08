Dez Bryant 'Thankful' After Being Active for Ravens in 1st NFL Game Since 2017

Darron Cummings/Associated Press

For the first time since Dec. 31, 2017, Dez Bryant appeared in an NFL game as the Baltimore Ravens defeated the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday. While he did not add a reception in the win, Bryant still expressed his emotions on Twitter.

Bryant was signed to the Baltimore practice squad last month and was promoted to the active roster before Sunday's 24-10 win.

"It’s surreal—just being back in the locker room, just being on the sideline, just being here with these guys, it’s exciting," he said, according to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic. "Seeing the game up close versus just watching it on TV; I felt my competitive spirit come back alive. I’m just excited."

A 2010 Dallas first-round pick, Bryant posted a franchise-record 73 receiving touchdowns for the Cowboys before they cut him following the 2017 season. He signed a one-year deal with the New Orleans Saints in 2018 but tore his Achilles during practice and moved to injured reserve. He sat out the 2019 season before moving to the Ravens practice squad on Oct. 27.