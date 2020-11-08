    Paige Says Ex-WWE Wrestler Alberto Del Rio Physically Abused Her Daily for Hours

    Former WWE wrestlers Alberto Del Rio and Paige have accused each other of physical abuse during their prior relationship.

    Paige (real name Saraya-Jade Bevis) made the initial allegation against Del Rio (real name Jose Alberto Rodriguez Chucuan) during an appearance Wednesday on Gaw TV.

    "It's like it's up to six, seven hours a day you're literally trapped in a certain room and getting your ass beat every couple of minutes, you know what I mean?" she said.

    Del Rio denied the claims and told TMZ Sports in an interview released Saturday that his former girlfriend was the aggressor. The couple split in 2017.

    "It was the other way around," he said. "I have the evidence. Not just words."

    Del Rio also stated he's considering a defamation lawsuit based on Paige's comments.

    "I would say Raya, why? Why? Why are you doing this Raya? And, I'm not calling you Paige because you were never Paige to me, you were Raya," he told TMZ. "Why would you hurt me in a moment like this?"

    In October, the 43-year-old Mexico native was indicted by a grand jury in Texas on one count of kidnapping and four counts of sexual assault based on allegations of abuse from a different woman in May, per News 4 San Antonio.

    "Karma's a real thing and you put out what you receive—and right now, he's receiving it," Paige said.

    Del Rio's most recent WWE stint ended in September 2016. Paige retired from in-ring competition in April 2018 due to injury, but she's remained with the company in various other roles.

