NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Predictions for Joe Harris, More Top Guards

0 of 3

Kevin C. Cox/Associated Press

The 2021 free-agent class could be filled with top-tier players. This year's market may not be quite as star-studded, but there are still plenty of talented players whom teams will be pursuing in free agency, which is expected to begin shortly after the 2020 NBA draft Nov. 18.

Among the available players will be numerous strong guards. That includes prolific three-point shooter Joe Harris and top point guard Fred VanVleet. DeMar DeRozan could also hit the market should he decide to decline his 2020-21 player option with the San Antonio Spurs.

Will these players head back to their former teams, or could they end up going somewhere else to try to make impacts? With free agency approaching, here are predictions for where these top guards will end up.