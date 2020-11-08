NBA Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jrue Holiday Trade, Goran Dragic, Heat, More

1 of 3

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

One player whose name has been involved in trade rumors is New Orleans Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday. The 30-year-old has reportedly been drawing interest from other teams, and it's possible the Pelicans will be receiving some offers for him.

According to The Athletic's William Guillory, three teams that are "expected to be at the front of the line" trying to trade for Holiday are the Brooklyn Nets, Denver Nuggets and Miami Heat. However, Guillory also added to not be surprised "to see plenty more behind them."

Holiday is an 11-year NBA veteran and has spent the past seven seasons with New Orleans. He's put up some of the best numbers of his career in recent years, including this past season, when he averaged 19.1 points, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals in 61 games.

If a team trades for Holiday this offseason, they may be getting him for only one season. His contract includes a player option for 2021-22, worth $27.15 million, so he could opt out and hit the free-agent market.

The Pelicans are a team on the rise as they build around a core featuring Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram. Holiday has been a strong player, but if they get a big offer that would help them continue to gear up for the future, it could be too hard to ignore.