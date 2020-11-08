Darby Allin and The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 AEW Full Gear

0 of 5

Credit: Lee South/AEW

All Elite Wrestling rarely brings anything less than everything to major events, and AEW Full Gear 2020 was no different. This intense physical show went all out from the opener. While the number of long contests on the card wore with time, the overall impact was impressive.

The show opened hot with an impressive athletic outing between Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega. The Cleaner brought his main event talent to this contest against a challenger that was hungrier than he had ever been.

Darby Allin put everything on the line as he challenged Cody Rhodes for the fourth time, uncertain if he could finally defeat The American Nightmare. He needed to prove that he could truly be the ace and capture the TNT Championship.

The dream match finally happened. The Young Bucks fought FTR in a battle of two tag teams that could lay claim to the title of best in the world. Neither team was willing to do anything less than steal the show while they both would to do anything to emerge victorious.

The Elite Deletion was anything but traditional. Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara got weird and physical with the help of some friends. Only one man could truly end this rivalry for good.

The final contest was completely different from anything else on the show. Jon Moxley walked into a war with Eddie Kingston. Blood was spilled early and often in a war so brutal many had a tough time watching.

This show was all about success and failure. The winners on this night will walk into 2021 as defining talent for AEW. The losers may never be the same.