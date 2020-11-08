Darby Allin and The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 AEW Full GearNovember 8, 2020
Darby Allin and The Real Winners and Losers from 2020 AEW Full Gear
All Elite Wrestling rarely brings anything less than everything to major events, and AEW Full Gear 2020 was no different. This intense physical show went all out from the opener. While the number of long contests on the card wore with time, the overall impact was impressive.
The show opened hot with an impressive athletic outing between Hangman Adam Page and Kenny Omega. The Cleaner brought his main event talent to this contest against a challenger that was hungrier than he had ever been.
Darby Allin put everything on the line as he challenged Cody Rhodes for the fourth time, uncertain if he could finally defeat The American Nightmare. He needed to prove that he could truly be the ace and capture the TNT Championship.
The dream match finally happened. The Young Bucks fought FTR in a battle of two tag teams that could lay claim to the title of best in the world. Neither team was willing to do anything less than steal the show while they both would to do anything to emerge victorious.
The Elite Deletion was anything but traditional. Matt Hardy and Sammy Guevara got weird and physical with the help of some friends. Only one man could truly end this rivalry for good.
The final contest was completely different from anything else on the show. Jon Moxley walked into a war with Eddie Kingston. Blood was spilled early and often in a war so brutal many had a tough time watching.
This show was all about success and failure. The winners on this night will walk into 2021 as defining talent for AEW. The losers may never be the same.
Loser: Hangman Adam Page
Hangman Adam Page came into AEW Full Gear as the underdog. Most expected that Kenny Omega became The Cleaner again in order to dethrone Jon Moxley. While Hangman has been on a roll of his own, he was certainly at a disadvantage.
However, Page put everything into this. He needed this. This was his chance to redeem his loss to Chris Jericho. Instead, he fell short to the man always considered his better. Despite always seemingly putting in more of an effort, he was outshined by The Cleaner's pure talent.
Everything about the presentation in this contest sold who was better. Page brought everything he had, but he could not quite bring it to a close. Omega did not even give Hangman a second look once he won. He left his former friend lying in the center of the ring.
The story will develop from this moment on, and Page will certainly rise up the ranks with more victories to come. He put on an incredible performance with Omega that left much for the future. He is immensely talented and one of AEW's best young stars.
Whether it was the right move or not, AEW decided to go with Omega over Page when it mattered. This could lead to choosing Hangman even bigger down the line. However, this could have and perhaps should have been his time. Falling short at the finish line will always make this moment a devastating loss.
Winner: Darby Allin
Cody Rhodes explained just before AEW Full Gear that Darby Allin was not the ace, so he could never be the ace champion. He proved that wrong when he survived his battle with The American Nightmare, catching him with a crucifix trap pinfall for three, winning the TNT Championship.
This match was set up as make or break. If the underdog pulled out the victory, he would be made. If he lost, he would likely never recover. He proved, when all the chips were down, that he was ready to take that next step.
Allin is the perfect young star to carry the TNT Championship. He is a competitive resilient performer and immensely talented. As Cody has said many times, the TNT Championship is the ace title. It is the belt that should be defended most weeks on AEW Dynamite.
The new champion can do just that. He is a workhorse performer with the workhorse champion. All eyes are on him now. His immediate focus will be on Team Taz as Brian Cage and Ricky Starks attacked him following his victory.
Battles with Starks and Cage should make for great openers to his title reign. He can shock many by never letting up even against an incredible powerhouse like The Machine. This is the ultimate opportunity and well deserved.
Winner: FTR
FTR came into the dream match with The Young Bucks, knowing the expectations behind the contest. This was the chance for Cash Wheeler and Dax Harwood to prove they could deliver at the same level as Matt and Nick Jackson. The match delivered, even though ultimately The Young Bucks win.
It may sound odd to call FTR the winner of this contest while losing the AEW Tag Team Championships. However, the ultimate goal was not to win but to prove that Wheeler and Harwood can truly claim dominance in tag team wrestling.
While AEW booked FTR as the top tag team in the company, the work of the champions has not quite lived up to that legacy yet. This was the breakout moment. This was on the level of FTR's incredible work with DIY in WWE NXT that had been forgotten in recent years.
The telegraphed stipulation forced AEW's hand with the result of this contest, but it should not be the end. FTR proved that the tag team division runs through these two teams. It is likely FTR win the gold back soon.
The Young Bucks finally reached the mountaintop. The team everyone expected to be the first AEW tag team champions had to wait until the fourth reign. FTR will forever hold it over Matt and Nick Jackson that the team won the gold before the supposed best tag team in wrestling.
Loser: Sammy Guevara
Sammy Guevara promised that he would not quite until he had ended Matt Hardy. Santana and Ortiz were glad to help, invading the compound to aid their Inner Circle friend. Private Party evened the odds, and Hardy got Guevara alone, knocking him out cold with a steel chair to concrete.
This was The Spanish God's chance to finally start picking up momentum. Instead, he fell short once again. At every turn, Guevara lost in this rivalry. This makes sense only if the plan is for Hardy to truly go for the AEW World Championship.
Hardy does not need momentum to build toward the future for the most part. He has been established for life as a Hall of Fame talent in any business. Despite all this, he defeated Guevara once again, embarrassing the young star once more.
The Spanish God has had a rocky year in AEW, but he is still immensely talented. He can rebound, but it is certainly not coming in 2020. He will need a full reset likely connected to the drama surrounding The Inner Circle after MJF's victory.
Winner: Eddie Kingston
Eddie Kingston was not taking anything less than a victory against Jon Moxley. He brought in steel chairs and thumb tacks. He ripped a piece of barbed wire off a bat and wrapped it around his own hand to attack the AEW world champion. Ultimately, that piece of barbed wire used with a bulldog choke forced him to quit.
No one likely expected Kingston to ever get a main event spot in AEW. He came in on a whim and knocked it out of the park. His promos have been phenomenal, and his work in the ring has showed he still has something left in the tank.
This contest especially was all Kingston. The Mad King brought his all to this contest that was more about spectacle than psychology. He came off like a threat throughout, and Moxley was glad to bump for him at every turn.
He may have lost the fight, but it still feels like Kingston has been made. AEW is built on wins and losses. If Kingston can build off this performance with a series of victories, he could be back in the title scene sooner rather than later.
Many hoped beyond hope that this show could be Kingston's night, but it was not to be. Still, he brought his heart and soul to the ring. It was a physical contest echoing early Kingston matches from Combat Zone Wrestling but with a much better story at its core.