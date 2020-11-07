    Report: Giants' Golden Tate Out vs. Washington Due To Internal Discipline

    Adam Wells
November 7, 2020
    New York Giants wide receiver Golden Tate (15) warms-up before an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020, in East Rutherford, N.J.
    Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

    Golden Tate III reportedly won't be with the New York Giants for Sunday's game against the Washington Football Team due to internal issues with the organization. 

    Per Kim Jones and Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, the Giants made the decision to have Tate not travel with the team "due to overall issues with effort and performance."

    Per SNY.tv's Ralph Vacchiano, Tate is being disciplined for multiple incidents that include his screaming for the football on camera during Monday's loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and his wife's comments on Instagram about how he was being used by the team.

    Vacchiano noted that Tate's time in New York "is almost certainly nearing an end" and that he will likely be released after this season.

    There have been indications this week that the Giants were going to discipline Tate. ESPN's Jordan Raanan posted a picture on Twitter that showed the veteran wide receiver was playing on the scout team during practice. 

    Head coach Joe Judge told reporters on Wednesday that Tate wasn't at practice after being told to stay home. 

    "I spoke with Golden at length today. We're dealing internally with a lot of things," Judge said. "He's not going to be at the walkthrough today, but he'll be back in the building and practicing with us for the remainder of the week. It will be business as usual."

    After catching a touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter against the Bucs, Tate looked into the television camera and yelled "throw me the ball!"

    In a series of posts on her Instagram stories, Elise Tate wrote that her husband needs to be targeted more in the offense. 

    Tate is in his second season with the Giants after signing a four-year deal in March 2019. He has 22 receptions, 226 yards and two touchdowns on 29 targets through seven games this season.

