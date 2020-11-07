    Real Madrid Announce Eden Hazard, Casemiro Test Positive for COVID-19

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 7, 2020
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    FILE - In this Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020 file photo, Real Madrid's Eden Hazard during their Champions League group B soccer match against Real Madrid at the Alfredo Di Stefano stadium in Madrid, Spain. Real Madrid players Eden Hazard and Casemiro have tested positive for COVID-19, the Spanish club said. The 29-year-old Belgium forward and the 28-year-old Brazil midfielder will now miss their trip to Valencia on Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, file)
    Bernat Armangue/Associated Press

    Real Madrid announced winger Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

    "All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday's tests," Saturday's statement read. "Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning."

    Both players practiced with the club Friday before the positive tests were processed, per Goal. They will now be unavailable for Sunday's La Liga match against Valencia.

    Hazard only recently returned to a squad after missing nearly a month with a leg injury suffered in late September. He scored in last Saturday's 4-1 victory over Huesca.

    "It was a good goal. I'm happy for the team and for myself," Hazard told reporters. "When you score you get extra confidence. I'm tired, I want to play more games. My peak fitness will come with the matches and we've got another one in a few days. We need to keep training and be ready."

    He hadn't scored since October 2019, partly because of a series of injuries.

    Meanwhile, Casemiro had appeared in all 10 of the team's La Liga and Champions League matches during the 2020-21 campaign.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Brazilian defensive midfielder scored late in stoppage time to secure a UCL draw against German side Borussia Monchengladbach last Tuesday. It's his only goal of the term so far.

    Real Madrid goes on the international break after Sunday's match, so it's possible both players will only miss one club fixture. Los Blancos return to action Nov. 21 against Villarreal.

     

    Related

      Zidane: Ramos Is the Best Defender in History

      Zidane: Ramos Is the Best Defender in History
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Zidane: Ramos Is the Best Defender in History

      Goal
      via Goal

      Pickford and Maguire in VAR Controversy

      Both players went unpunished for questionable fouls during Everton vs. Man Utd

      Pickford and Maguire in VAR Controversy
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Pickford and Maguire in VAR Controversy

      Goal
      via Goal

      Zidane Stays Upbeat After Positive COVID Tests

      Zidane Stays Upbeat After Positive COVID Tests
      Real Madrid logo
      Real Madrid

      Zidane Stays Upbeat After Positive COVID Tests

      Managing Madrid
      via Managing Madrid

      Thiago Out for Liverpool vs. Man City

      Klopp confirms Spanish midfielder hasn't recovered in time

      Thiago Out for Liverpool vs. Man City
      World Football logo
      World Football

      Thiago Out for Liverpool vs. Man City

      Liverpool FC
      via Liverpool FC