Real Madrid Announce Eden Hazard, Casemiro Test Positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid announced winger Eden Hazard and midfielder Casemiro tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

"All of the other first-team players and coaching staff, as well as the club employees who work directly with the squad tested negative in yesterday's tests," Saturday's statement read. "Meanwhile, all of them, apart from Casemiro and Hazard, once again tested negative in the antigen tests taken this morning."

Both players practiced with the club Friday before the positive tests were processed, per Goal. They will now be unavailable for Sunday's La Liga match against Valencia.

Hazard only recently returned to a squad after missing nearly a month with a leg injury suffered in late September. He scored in last Saturday's 4-1 victory over Huesca.

"It was a good goal. I'm happy for the team and for myself," Hazard told reporters. "When you score you get extra confidence. I'm tired, I want to play more games. My peak fitness will come with the matches and we've got another one in a few days. We need to keep training and be ready."

He hadn't scored since October 2019, partly because of a series of injuries.

Meanwhile, Casemiro had appeared in all 10 of the team's La Liga and Champions League matches during the 2020-21 campaign.

The Brazilian defensive midfielder scored late in stoppage time to secure a UCL draw against German side Borussia Monchengladbach last Tuesday. It's his only goal of the term so far.

Real Madrid goes on the international break after Sunday's match, so it's possible both players will only miss one club fixture. Los Blancos return to action Nov. 21 against Villarreal.