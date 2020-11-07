Carmella Attacks Sasha Banks, Rollins and Murphy Unite, More SmackDown Fallout

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

SmackDown has many storylines running, but with Survivor Series coming up November 22, Friday's show still spent a lot of time adding members to the men's and women's teams.

We saw Sasha Banks successfully defend a title for the first time on SmackDown against Bayley, but The Boss' celebration was short-lived thanks to Carmella.

Jey Uso fought Kevin Owens and Rey Mysterio took on Baron Corbin for spots on the men's SmackDown team at Survivor Series, while Ruby Riott faced Natalya and Zelina Vega for a spot on the women's team.

Roman Reigns continued to assert his dominance over his family, and Murphy seemingly realigned with Seth Rollins after helping him secure one of the other spots on the blue brand's men's team.

Let's look at the biggest segments from Friday's show and how they will influence storylines moving forward.