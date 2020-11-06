WWE SmackDown Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 6

2 of 2

Credit: WWE

The SmackDown Women’s Championship Match kicked off Friday’s show as Sasha Banks defended against Bayley in a rematch of their intensely physical, highly emotional showdown inside Hell in a Cell.

After a brazen promo in which she vowed to win back the title she lost 13 nights earlier, Bayley headed to the ring for her rematch against her former best friend.

Bayley controlled the match coming out of the break, hanging Banks up on the bottom rope and scoring a near-fall off of it. A headlock followed as the challenger sought to drive the wind out of her opponent.

Banks fought out and delivered a Meteora, then followed with a crossbody on the floor as the show headed to commercial.

Back from the timeout, Bayley countered a powerbomb into a headscissors, driving The Boss into the announce table. The champion recovered, pulled her opponent off the top rope and followed with a running knee to the face. A running elbow on the ring apron followed as Banks neared victory. A frog splash scored her two.

Bayley introduced a kendo stick but it was misdirection as she really intended to use a chair. Banks kicked it away but the challenger delivered a backstabber, followed by a Bayley-to-Belly for a heated near-fall. A top-rope elbow earned another two-count.

Bayley applied the Bank Statement, looking to use the champion’s own finisher against her.

Banks fought back and answered with her own backstabber and Bank Statement for the win.

After the match, as Banks celebrated, Carmella blasted her with a superkick. An X-Factor left Banks lying on the entrance ramp.

Result

Banks defeated Bayley to retain

Grade

B+

Analysis

This was all about Banks successfully retaining her title. To do that, she would have to overcome the challenge of a very game Bayley, not to mention attempts at cheating and the potential humiliation of succumbing to her own finisher.

She did, proving gritty and resilient as she fought from underneath and pulled off the victory.

The interjection of Carmella into the title picture is certainly an interesting choice because it feels like there is still some mileage left in the Banks-Bayley feud. Perhaps, though, WWE will hold off on any further chapters as not to overexpose the program. Given its tendency to beat certain feuds into the ground, it is a sound choice.

If nothing else, it provides a fresh match that fans have not seen before while showcasing this new incarnation of Carmella.