    Brodie Van Wagenen Fired as Mets GM After Steve Cohen Buys Team

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 6, 2020
    New York Mets general manager Brodie Van Wagenen watches during spring training baseball practice Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, in Port St. Lucie, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
    Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

    The New York Mets front office experienced a huge shake-up after Steve Cohen officially became the franchise's new owner Friday. 

    The Mets announced general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and four others are leaving the organization:

           

