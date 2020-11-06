Brodie Van Wagenen Fired as Mets GM After Steve Cohen Buys Team

Jeff Roberson/Associated Press

The New York Mets front office experienced a huge shake-up after Steve Cohen officially became the franchise's new owner Friday.

The Mets announced general manager Brodie Van Wagenen and four others are leaving the organization:

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.