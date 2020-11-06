    Seahawks' Russell Wilson Files 'Let Russ Cook' Trademark for Cooking Utensils

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2020

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson passes during warmups before the first half of an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

    Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson filed a trademark application for the phrase "Let Russ Cook" to use on cooking utensils and clothing. 

    Trademark attorney Josh Gerben provided details about the filing:

    The expression "Let Russ Cook" has gained popularity in recent years with fans and NFL analysts urging the Seahawks' coaching staff, led by Pete Carroll, to utilize a more pass-heavy attack.

    Although it's been a slow, steady progression over the QB's nine seasons, they're finally getting what they asked for in 2020. Here's the Hawks' pass-to-run ratio over the past three years:

    • 2018: 44.4 percent
    • 2019: 51.8 percent
    • 2020: 59.3 percent

    Wilson has pushed to the forefront of the MVP discussion as a result.

    The 31-year-old University of Wisconsin product has completed 71.5 percent of his throws for 2,151 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added 260 rushing yards in seven games.

    In addition, Seattle sits atop the NFC West standings with a 6-1 record heading into Sunday's Week 9 road game against the 6-2 Buffalo Bills.

    It's a perfect chance for Wilson to further solidify himself as the MVP favorite while facing off with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a fellow contender for the league's top individual honor.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Michael Thomas Set to Return

      Saints WR is expected to be active Sunday vs. Bucs for the first time since Week 1

      Report: Michael Thomas Set to Return
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Michael Thomas Set to Return

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Two Bengals Players Test Positive for COVID-19

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report

      Fixing the 49ers' QB Situation 🔨

      The 2021 NFL draft may be the best path for the reigning NFC champs to stay on top

      Fixing the 49ers' QB Situation 🔨
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Fixing the 49ers' QB Situation 🔨

      Matt Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      Homes for Top Available Free Agents 🏠

      We found spots for the best names still available after the trade deadline

      Homes for Top Available Free Agents 🏠
      Seattle Seahawks logo
      Seattle Seahawks

      Homes for Top Available Free Agents 🏠

      Maurice Moton
      via Bleacher Report