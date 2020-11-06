Seahawks' Russell Wilson Files 'Let Russ Cook' Trademark for Cooking Utensils

Elaine Thompson/Associated Press

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson filed a trademark application for the phrase "Let Russ Cook" to use on cooking utensils and clothing.

Trademark attorney Josh Gerben provided details about the filing:

The expression "Let Russ Cook" has gained popularity in recent years with fans and NFL analysts urging the Seahawks' coaching staff, led by Pete Carroll, to utilize a more pass-heavy attack.

Although it's been a slow, steady progression over the QB's nine seasons, they're finally getting what they asked for in 2020. Here's the Hawks' pass-to-run ratio over the past three years:

2018: 44.4 percent

2019: 51.8 percent

2020: 59.3 percent

Wilson has pushed to the forefront of the MVP discussion as a result.

The 31-year-old University of Wisconsin product has completed 71.5 percent of his throws for 2,151 yards with 26 touchdowns and six interceptions. He's added 260 rushing yards in seven games.

In addition, Seattle sits atop the NFC West standings with a 6-1 record heading into Sunday's Week 9 road game against the 6-2 Buffalo Bills.

It's a perfect chance for Wilson to further solidify himself as the MVP favorite while facing off with Bills quarterback Josh Allen, a fellow contender for the league's top individual honor.