    Report: Steelers, Mike Tomlin Fined $350K Total for Mask Violations vs. Ravens

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistNovember 6, 2020

    Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Denver Broncos, Sunday, Sept. 20, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
    Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

    The Pittsburgh Steelers were fined $250,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin was docked $100,000 for mask violations amid the coronavirus pandemic during Sunday's Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

    ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Friday.

                     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      The Biggest Busts of the First Half of the NFL Season

      Players and teams who have fallen below their 2020 expectations

      The Biggest Busts of the First Half of the NFL Season
      NFL logo
      NFL

      The Biggest Busts of the First Half of the NFL Season

      Tyler Brooke
      via Bleacher Report

      Davante: I'm the Best NFL WR

      Packers star was asked if he sees himself as the top receiver in the league: 'I think that's fair to say'

      Davante: I'm the Best NFL WR
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Davante: I'm the Best NFL WR

      Tim Daniels
      via Bleacher Report

      Beware, NFL: Packers Are Only Going to Get Stronger

      Rodgers and Co. are beginning to click at the right time, and that should terrify NFC foes 😳

      Beware, NFL: Packers Are Only Going to Get Stronger
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Beware, NFL: Packers Are Only Going to Get Stronger

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Packers Dominate 49ers on TNF

      Aaron Rodgers leads Green Bay to a 34-17 victory vs. 49ers with 305 yds and 4 TDs

      Packers Dominate 49ers on TNF
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Packers Dominate 49ers on TNF

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report