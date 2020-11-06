Report: Steelers, Mike Tomlin Fined $350K Total for Mask Violations vs. Ravens

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The Pittsburgh Steelers were fined $250,000 and head coach Mike Tomlin was docked $100,000 for mask violations amid the coronavirus pandemic during Sunday's Week 8 win over the Baltimore Ravens.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the news Friday.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

