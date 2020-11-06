Packers' Davante Adams: 'Fair to Say' I'm the Best WR in NFL Right Now

Tony Avelar/Associated Press

The Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams agreed that he's the best wide receiver in the NFL right now after Thursday night's victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

"I think that's fair to say," Adams told reporters. "That's not being conceited. That's just being confident. What I've done and what I'll continue to do is going to prove that to anybody who isn't on board."

Adams scored the opening touchdown in the Packers' 34-17 win over the Niners. He also recorded 10 receptions for 173 yards, marking the third time this season he's racked up at least 10 grabs and over 150 yards in a game. That accounts for half of his six appearances.

That success doesn't come as a surprise to the 27-year-old Fresno State product as he further explained after the victory:

"It's been great. It's what I expect to do. I put in a great deal of work after each season. ... My whole mentality was to come in [this season] and elevate. I still haven't done everything that I can possibly do. I've got a lot to give.

"I'm relied on a lot in this offense, and I've got a very talented quarterback. I'm just in the business of maximizing stuff. I haven't really taken a step back to look and reflect just yet, because I've only played six games, and I feel like there's still a lot more to do."

Adams is on pace to surpass his previous career highs in all three receiving categories if he plays all eight games during the second half of Green Bay's season. His previous personal bests came in 2018, when he tallied 111 catches for 1,386 yards and 13 scores.

The California native has also received a terrific 90.3 overall grade from Pro Football Focus.

There's no shortage of other outstanding wideouts in the pass-happy NFL. It's a group that ranges from established veterans like the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones and Arizona Cardinals' DeAndre Hopkins to rising stars like the Seattle Seahawks' DK Metcalf.

Adams has as strong a case as anyone, though.