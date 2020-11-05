Washington's Chase Young Says His Mother Gives Him C+ Grade on Rookie Season

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Washington Football Team rookie Chase Young has been absolutely dominant in his first NFL season. He just hasn't done enough to convince his own mother of that.

Speaking to reporters Thursday, Young said his mother graded his initial six games in the NFL a "C+."

The reason? He hasn't sacked enough quarterbacks.

Young has just 2.5 sacks this season as he continues to adjust and develop to the NFL. Los Angeles Rams star Aaron Donald and Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett continue to lead the league with nine sacks apiece. It's certainly not impossible for Young to catch up to those numbers, but it would require an epic effort to get there.

In the meantime, Young has recorded 19 total tackles and forced a fumble. Given the state of the NFC East and the struggles of Washington in general, there's plenty to like about how the No. 2 overall pick from last year's draft is progressing.

Young will just have to hope his mom doesn't sit in on his exit interview this season, otherwise he'll have plenty to answer for.