NBA 2K21 Reveals New Features for Next-Gen MyCareer and MyNBA Modes

2K Sports

Next-gen consoles mean new features and game modes for the iconic NBA 2K franchise.

On Friday, NBA 2K21 announced an expanded MyCareer story and new MyNBA mode will be available on Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5. This will give gamers a number of new ways to dominate the court as either a player or from a management position.

Those who miss college basketball video games will have the opportunity to play in the collegiate ranks for up to four years in the expanded MyCAREER story. Those who believe they are talented enough to skip March Madness can go straight to the NBA G League like many of the top prospects have done recently.

While gamers will get to choose between the collegiate ranks and heading straight to the professional level in the next-gen MyCAREER mode, those who play the current-gen version of the game will participate in The Long Shadow narrative.

It will tell Junior's story as he attempts to reach the heights of the NBA all while playing under the pressure that legacy brings.

As for the new MyNBA mode on the next-gen consoles, gamers will have the opportunity to create their own league that ranges from 12 to 36 teams and serve as a commissioner or general manager.

Players can even implement their own rules, including the use of the Elam Ending. The Elam Ending is used in The Basketball Tournament and largely eliminates the dragging of late-game fouling and free throws for a scoring-based finish.

After turning off the clock at the first dead ball with less than four minutes remaining, the Elam Ending calls for a target score of eight points more than the leading team's current score. Both sides then play until one reaches that score.

These new modes and options inside the game comes after NBA 2K21 revealed "The W" on Oct. 29, which is the first WNBA MyPlayer experience that will allow gamers to control players on and off the court in the WNBA.

NBA 2K21 will be available for Xbox Series X|S on Nov. 10 and PlayStation 5 on Nov. 12.