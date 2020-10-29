NBA 2K21 Reveals 'The W' for Next-Gen; 1st-Ever WNBA MyPlayer Mode in NBA 2K

2K Sports

WNBA fans and gamers will now have the opportunity to challenge Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and the rest of the champion Seattle Storm for the trophy.

Or they could join the powerhouse instead and continue dominating the rest of the league.

NBA 2K21 revealed "The W" on Thursday, which is the first WNBA MyPlayer experience for the beloved video game franchise. It will be available in the next-gen gameplay on PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S and will allow gamers to create their own WNBA player and go through a professional career.

That means controlling the player both on and off the court as she attempts to establish her place in the WNBA alongside stars such as Stewart, Bird and Diana Taurasi.

"Creating your own player to take over the league is one of the many reasons why people love to play NBA 2K," Los Angeles Sparks forward Candace Parker said in a press release. "I'm so excited to see the 2K team elevate the WNBA experience with The W. This will be a great way to introduce the next generation to women's basketball and showcase our league."

The W MyPlayer mode is not the only way NBA 2K21 will improve the WNBA experience in the game.

The W Online will feature three-on-three competitions for MyPlayer users, and those who play the MyWNBA mode will have the chance to be a general manager or commissioner in the league.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

NBA 2K21 will be available on Nov. 10 for Xbox Series X|S and Nov. 12 for PlayStation 5.