Chris Jones Placed on Reserve/COVID-19 List Ahead of Chiefs vs. Panthers

The Kansas City Chiefs placed defensive tackle Chris Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday afternoon, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

The designation makes Jones, 26, unlikely to play Sunday when the Chiefs host the Carolina Panthers, though he has not been confirmed as testing positive for the coronavirus. Kansas City announced a member of the organization's staff tested positive, leading the club to close its facilities on Thursday as contact tracing began.

Any player deemed a close contact can return to the team with a negative test after five days from their last exposure to an infected individual.

The Chiefs are one of 11 teams to place at least one player on the reserve/COVID-19 list, joining the likes of the Green Bay Packers, San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Chicago Bears and Denver Broncos, among others.

No games have been postponed or canceled as a result and teams have been closing their facilities as necessary in accordance with NFL guidelines.

Jones has recorded 22 total tackles, 4.5 sacks and two forced fumbles in seven starts this season for a Chiefs defense that ranks 10th overall with 344 yards allowed per game. However, the team boasts the third-best defense against the pass with 201.3 yards allowed per game thanks in large part to the support provided by Jones.

Kansas City enters Week 9 at 7-1, the second-best record in the AFC behind the undefeated Pittsburgh Steelers (7-0).