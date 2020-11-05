Thunder's Dennis Schroder Reportedly Would Get 'Strong Interest' in Trade Market

Mike Ehrmann/Associated Press

As the NBA offseason continues, a new name has been added to the list of worthy trade candidates: Oklahoma City point guard Dennis Schroder.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Thursday that Schroder, who just wrapped up his seventh season in the league, "would draw strong interest" as teams look to bulk up their roster with talent that can help them win immediately.

Lowe raised the possibility of a trade for Schroder while acknowledging trade rumors surrounding some of his Thunder counterparts who have made headlines this offseason: Chris Paul and Danilo Gallinari. When Schroder left the NBA bubble during the seeding games for the birth of his daughter, Paul, who starts ahead of Schroder at point guard, noted that his absence changed the Thunder's dynamic in six games without him.

"We're a totally different team without Dennis," Paul said in August, via Logan Newman of ThunderWire.

Since he was drafted by the Atlanta Hawks at 17th overall in 2013, Schroder has averaged 14.1 points per game in addition to 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds in 496 career regular-season games.

He was dealt to Oklahoma City in a three-way deal ahead of the 2018-19 season and has been slotted as the team's sixth man in his two seasons with the Thunder. He finished second in voting for the league's Sixth Man of the Year Award this offseason, after he averaged 18.9 points, 4.0 assists and 3.6 rebounds on a career-best 46.9 percent shooting, with another personal record 38.5 percent beyond the arc.

The 27-year-old Germany native will hit free agency after next season, with the team due to pay him $15.5 million.