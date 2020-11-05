NBA Draft 2020: 1st-Round Mock and Sleeper Prospects Who Could Crack the Lottery

0 of 4

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

The uncertainty with the 2020 NBA draft class reaches all the way to the top.

The talent grab is less than two weeks away, and it's still unclear who will be picked first—or even which team will be making the pick. The Minnesota Timberwolves are officially in that spot, but both they and the Golden State Warriors, slated to draft second, are logical candidates to move the picks for more win-now help.

Saying all that, the lottery portion of most mocks feature a similar group of prospects from one prognostication to the next. However, there are players who aren't being mocked in that range who could still reach it by the draft.

We'll spotlight three of those potential risers after running through a mock first round.