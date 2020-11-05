Bradley Beal Trade Rumors: 'Strong Playoff Teams' Pursuing Draft Picks for Deal

Nick Wass/Associated Press

Contending teams have reportedly been looking to acquire top-10 draft picks in an effort to put together an offer for Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.

According to ESPN's Zach Lowe, "multiple strong playoff teams" have called teams picking inside the top 10 of Nov. 18's draft to see what it would take to land those picks. Those teams could either keep the picks if they like a particular prospect or try to flip them for immediate help, such as a player like Beal.

Despite that, the Wizards have reportedly shown no interest in dealing Beal and may not do so unless Beal asks for a trade.

Since Beal is signed through at least the 2021-22 season with a player option for 2022-23, the Wizards don't necessarily have a sense of urgency to move him.

In fact, Lowe reported that even if the Minnesota Timberwolves were to offer the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NBA draft or the Golden State Warriors were to offer the No. 2 overall pick, the Wizards have not shown interest in making such a deal.

Beal may not be a top-tier superstar in the NBA, but since the projected top draft picks of Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and James Wiseman aren't considered slam dunks to be NBA superstars in their own right, the Wizards' hesitancy makes some sense.

The 27-year-old Beal was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2012 NBA draft, and after a solid start to his career, he has grown by leaps and bounds and lived up to that draft status.

He was named an All-Star for the first time in 2017-18 and then received his second All-Star nod the following year when he averaged 25.6 points, 5.5 assists, 5.0 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers made per game.

Last season, Beal was limited to 57 games because of injury and the shortening of the season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but he turned in a career year and produced at an elite level.

He shot 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from deep, plus he averaged 30.5 points, 6.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 3.0 trifectas.

All-Star point guard John Wall missed the entire 2019-20 season, which allowed Beal to step up and prove he could be a solo go-to guy, although he didn't do it for a winning team, as Washington missed the playoffs.

It is possible that Beal could be the missing piece for a playoff team looking to take the next step and vie for a championship, but there is no indication that the Wizards are willing to part with their rising star yet.