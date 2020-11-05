    Bucks Trade Rumors: Kings' Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes Targeted

    Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistNovember 5, 2020

    Sacramento Kings guard Bogdan Bogdanovic dribbles down court during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Toronto Raptors in Sacramento, Calif., Sunday, March 8, 2020. The Raptors won 118-113. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli)
    Rich Pedroncelli/Associated Press

    The Milwaukee Bucks are reportedly looking to the Sacramento Kings for potential upgrades on the wing as they attempt to retool their roster in pursuit of an NBA championship next season. 

    Per ESPN's Zach Lowe, the Bucks are interested in Bogdan Bogdanovic in a potential sign-and-trade and "have kicked around scenarios in which they also absorb Harrison Barnes" if they could make a deal work. 

    It hasn't been a secret that the Bucks are going to pursue Bogdanovic this offseason. 

    Shams Charania of The Athletic reported last month that Milwaukee is expected to be a "strong suitor" for the 28-year-old. 

    Bogdanovic is a restricted free agent, giving the Kings an opportunity to match any offer sheet he might receive. It's unclear if Sacramento's offseason approach is going to change with Joe Dumars taking over as chief strategy officer and Monte McNair entering his first season as general manager. 

    The Kings' payroll is estimated to be $107.6 million next season, but that figure assumes a full 82-game schedule and Bogdanovic's $10.7 million qualifying offer. Barnes is owed $60.9 million over the next three seasons. 

    Milwaukee figures to be active on the trade market in an attempt to add talent before the start of next season. The team has had the league's best record in each of the past two seasons but has been eliminated from the playoffs before reaching the NBA Finals.

