Kenny Omega Beats Hangman Page in No. 1 Contender's Match at AEW Full Gear 2020

Kenny Omega defeated former tag team partner "Hangman" Adam Page in the final of a tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW World Championship at Full Gear on Saturday.

Omega eventually beat Page with the One-Winged Angel. After the match, Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer Newsletter called it a "fantastic opener."

Ever since Omega and Page became reluctant tag team partners several months ago, it was assumed that they would eventually break up and feud, and Saturday's match represented the first time they went at it one-on-one in the ring.

Omega and Page won the AEW World Tag Team Championships in January when they beat SCU, and they went on to have a dominant reign that lasted 228 days.

It wasn't until All Out in September that Omega and Page finally dropped the titles, as they were defeated by FTR. Omega was clearly frustrated after the match, and although he didn't attack Page, he made it clear that he was done teaming with him.

Page held out hope that he and Omega could resume tagging, but when Omega shifted his focus toward being a singles wrestler again, Page followed suit and both of them were placed in the tournament to determine the No. 1 contender for the AEW World title.

In the first round, Omega beat Sonny Kiss in quick fashion, and he then defeated Penta El Zero M in the semis to reach the finals.

On the other side of the bracket, Page beat Colt Cabana of Dark Order in the first round and then outlasted Wardlow in a physical, hard-hitting affair in the semifinals.

With that, the highly anticipated and long-discussed Omega vs. Page match was on, and it came along with some high stakes in the form of the winner earning a title shot.

While Omega has never had an AEW World Championship match, Page faced Chris Jericho at All Out last year with the winner becoming the inaugural champion. Page fell short, as Jericho picked up the victory.

Both Omega and Page have been fighting tooth and nail for the chance to call themselves AEW World champion, and by virtue of his victory over Page, Omega is now a win over Jon Moxley or Eddie Kingston away from claiming the title.

