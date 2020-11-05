    Colts Staff Member Tests Positive for COVID-19; IND Will Practice Thursday

    The Indianapolis Colts announced Thursday morning that a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, resulting in the team entering the NFL's intensive protocol:

    The Colts noted that the person who tested positive is self-quarantining and the process of contact tracing has begun.

    Despite the positive test, the Colts will hold an in-person practice Thursday, although all meetings will be held virtually.

    The positive test comes on the heels of a scare the organization experienced three weeks ago. Four people within the organization—one player and three staff members—initially tested positive for COVID-19 in October.

    That resulted in the Colts' practice facility being closed down on the morning of Oct. 16, but the retests all came back negative, which allowed the facility to open and the Colts to face the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 6.

    Indy is scheduled for its biggest test of the season Sunday when it will host the Baltimore Ravens, but the Ravens are struggling with COVID-19-related issues in their own right.

    On Tuesday, the Ravens placed seven players on the reserve/COVID-19 following cornerback Marlon Humphrey's positive test for COVID-19.

    The players placed on the list besides Humphrey were defensive backs Terrell Bonds and DeShon Elliott, and linebackers Tyus Bowser, L.J. Fort, Malik Harrison, Matthew Judon and Patrick Queen.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    All of the aforementioned players have a chance to play in Sunday's game provided they test negative for COVID-19 enough times before Sunday.

    If the game occurs Sunday as scheduled, it will have major playoff implications in the AFC, as both teams sit at 5-2 on the season.

    The Colts are tied for first place in the AFC South with the Tennessee Titans, while the Ravens are two games behind the 7-0 Pittsburgh Steelers for first in the AFC North.

    Both the Colts and Ravens would be playoff teams if the season ended today, but the team that loses will find itself on the fringes of the playoff field at 5-3.

