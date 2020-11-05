AEW Dynamite Beats WWE NXT in Ratings Battle Ahead of Full Gear PPV

Charles Sykes/Associated Press

After falling in the ratings battle last week, AEW Dynamite bounced back to score a win over WWE NXT on Wednesday night.

According to Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com, AEW Dynamite's two-hour broadcast on TNT averaged 717,000 viewers, while WWE NXT's two-hour show on USA Network brought in 610,000 viewers.

Both AEW and NXT faced some stiff competition Wednesday night in the form of Night 2 of the 2020 United States Presidential Election. While Tuesday was Election Day, the fact that the election was still unresolved likely resulted in many Americans tuning into news stations Wednesday.

This week's Dynamite was significant since it was the go-home episode prior to Saturday's Full Gear pay-per-view.

The main event pitted Cody, Billy Gunn and Austin Gunn against Dark Order in a six-man tag team match. Cody and the Gunns won, and Cody was confronted by Darby Allin after the match, as Allin will challenge Cody for the TNT title at Full Gear.

Wednesday's opening match saw MJF and Wardlow team up to beat Sammy Guevara and Ortiz. MJF made Ortiz tap out and then attacked Chris Jericho, who was on commentary. MJF is facing Jericho at Full Gear and will earn entry into the Inner Circle if he wins, and Jericho seemed to like MJF's aggressiveness.

Other key moments on Dynamite included a confrontation between AEW World champion Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston, Miro beating Trent, the Young Bucks defeating Private Party and Nyla Rose winning a squash match.

On NXT, there was fallout from last week's Halloween Havoc edition of the show, plus a headline match pitting Tommaso Ciampa against Velveteen Dream. After taking two shots to the head from Dream's cast in prior weeks, Ciampa got revenge by winning Wednesday.

There was also an important segment featuring Pat McAfee and his new stable of Pete Dunne, Danny Burch and Oney Lorcan. McAfee taunted Undisputed Era and set a flag emblazoned with the Undisputed Era on fire to symbolize the demise of the group.

Other major moments on NXT included Dakota Kai upsetting Ember Moon with help from Raquel Gonzalez, Kushida beating Cameron Grimes and Toni Storm defeating Shotzi Blackheart after Shotzi was distracted by Candice LeRae destroying her tank.

