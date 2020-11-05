Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Lana, Cody Rhodes and More

1 of 4

Sources told Paul Davis of WrestlingNews.co that there are plans for Lana to get back at Nia Jax for the seven weeks of table spots (so far) and that Vince McMahon is not merely holding a grudge because her husband signed with All Elite Wrestling.

There are few spots that would get Lana over with the fans more than avenging the table spots and, presumably, putting Jax through one for revenge. How she would manage that and if she would have help is another question, but the WWE Universe has a long history of supporting underdog babyfaces who finally stand up for themselves against an imposing heel.

Lana has the potential to be one such competitor, but it is imperative she drops the whining delivery of some of her promos because that person isn't very likeable. She should be herself, talk with confidence and ride the wave of momentum her inevitable response to Jax will bring.

That is, unless Vinnie Mac really is being a petty businessman, in which case she should cash out and leave while the getting is good.