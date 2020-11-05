NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Buzz on Jrue Holiday, Gordon Hayward

NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Buzz on Jrue Holiday, Gordon HaywardNovember 5, 2020
With the NBA draft rapidly approaching, the free-agency rumors are really starting to take off.
Teams want to get better, but with the salary-cap hit looming, it's going to be harder than in years past to field a roster than can contend for a championship.
In that vein, the reality is that some teams are closer than others in reaching that goal.
For example, the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Clippers are likely one piece away from winning it, while teams like the Memphis Grizzlies and New Orleans Pelicans are basically in the throes of a rebuild.
Anthony Davis is likely to remain with the Los Angeles Lakers, so there aren't any marquee stars available in this year's free agency, but there are numerous difference-makers on the market.
Here's a few players that are dominating the rumor mill ahead of Nov. 18's draft.
New Orleans Open to Trading Holiday?
Patience is not a virtue for Jrue Holiday.
The 11-year veteran guard is ready to compete for a title, and he's nowhere near doing that in New Orleans.
That's why his name is ringing out in trade rumors.
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pelicans are "openly discussing Holiday in trade talks."
Charania further reported that there are several contenders interested in his services.
Holiday is not a free agent until next summer if he declines his player option, but if New Orleans doesn't trade him before that, he could walk for nothing.
Stan Van Gundy is the new head coach in NOLA, and Holiday is his type of player—especially if they want to make a playoff push next season.
But on a team that must align with its young core of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, Holiday may be the odd man out when he's up for a new contract. So the best move for the Pels is to find a deal for the 31-year-old one-time All Star now that aligns with their future plans.
Holiday is a steadying force on offense and an elite-level defender on the perimeter. He could be a vital piece for the right team.
According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, one of those teams is Miami.
That makes a lot of sense because the pairing of Holiday and Jimmy Butler is like building a wall of defense on the perimeter.
But to make it happen, the Heat would likely have to give up prized rookie Tyler Herro, which they are willing to do because they are in a "seize-the-moment moment," according to Winderman.
Herro has a bright future ahead of him, but Holiday would be an instant upgrade on both sides of the ball.
Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
Will Hayward Opt Out?
Decisions, decisions, decisions.
That's likely the refrain replaying in Gordon Hayward's mind as he contemplates whether to opt in or opt out of the final year of his contract with the Boston Celtics, which is worth $34.2 million.
There's no way to know for sure which way the Boston Celtics forward will lean, but various theories are starting to emerge.
According to The Ringer's Ryen Russillo, Hayward does "want out" of Boston.
"I've heard Gordon Hayward does want out, but I don't know if he's going to get the money," Russillo said on the Bill Simmons Podcast. "He's not opting out of that huge number unless he knows he's getting the deal."
The jury's still out on whether the money he's looking for is out there for him, but stranger things have happened.
Last season, Al Horford found the deal he was looking for and left the Celtics to join the Philadelphia 76ers for a four-year, $109 million contract.
Hayward has played well in Boston, especially this past year, but he has had some serious injuries that have prevented him from reclaiming the level of play he had with the Utah Jazz that made him an All Star.
The 10-year veteran wants to prove he's still an elite player, but must realize that he may have to go somewhere else to make that happen.
Right now, the Indiana Pacers look like they are willing trade partners.
According to SNY's Ian Begley, the Pacers "continue to have interest" in making a move for Gordon.
That falls in line with reporting from The Athletic's Jared Weiss, who points out that Victor Oladipo and Myles Turner are looking to leave Indiana. Their departures would make room for Gordon.