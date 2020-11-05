NBA Free Agency 2020: Latest Buzz on Jrue Holiday, Gordon Hayward

1 of 2

Rusty Costanza/Associated Press

Patience is not a virtue for Jrue Holiday.

The 11-year veteran guard is ready to compete for a title, and he's nowhere near doing that in New Orleans.

That's why his name is ringing out in trade rumors.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Pelicans are "openly discussing Holiday in trade talks."

Charania further reported that there are several contenders interested in his services.

Holiday is not a free agent until next summer if he declines his player option, but if New Orleans doesn't trade him before that, he could walk for nothing.

Stan Van Gundy is the new head coach in NOLA, and Holiday is his type of player—especially if they want to make a playoff push next season.

But on a team that must align with its young core of Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson, Holiday may be the odd man out when he's up for a new contract. So the best move for the Pels is to find a deal for the 31-year-old one-time All Star now that aligns with their future plans.

Holiday is a steadying force on offense and an elite-level defender on the perimeter. He could be a vital piece for the right team.

According to Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel, one of those teams is Miami.

That makes a lot of sense because the pairing of Holiday and Jimmy Butler is like building a wall of defense on the perimeter.

But to make it happen, the Heat would likely have to give up prized rookie Tyler Herro, which they are willing to do because they are in a "seize-the-moment moment," according to Winderman.

Herro has a bright future ahead of him, but Holiday would be an instant upgrade on both sides of the ball.

Last season, he averaged 19.1 points, 4.8 rebounds, 6.7 assists and 1.6 steals per game.