Patriots News: Ex-Panthers WR Donte Moncrief to Sign Practice-Squad Contract

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

The New England Patriots announced the signing of wideout Donte Moncrief to their practice squad on Wednesday afternoon. The team added defensive lineman Ryan Glasgow to the practice squad as well.

Moncrief began the season with the New York Jets before he was released in early September without playing a game. New England has an immediate need at receiver following injuries to Julian Edelman and Quincy Adeboyejo. Marqise Lee opted out before the season, and N'Keal Harry is currently listed as questionable, giving the Patriots just five healthy wideouts.



New England traded a seventh-round pick in 2022 for Miami Dolphins slot receiver Isaiah Ford just before Tuesday's deadline in an attempt to add more depth.

Moncrief's career started strong with the Indianapolis Colts in 2014. The third-round pick of that year's draft totaled 1,177 yards and nine touchdowns on 96 receptions in his first two seasons, but his production dropped off significantly over the following two years.

After finishing his rookie deal with the Colts, the 6'2", 215-pound Moncrief joined the Jacksonville Jaguars on a one-year, $9.6 million deal in which he recorded just 668 yards and three scores. The Jags did not re-sign him after the 2018 season. He split eight games last season between the Carolina Panthers and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Now onto his sixth NFL team, Moncrief will look to regain his status as a legitimate weapon at wideout as he works for an opportunity to join the Patriots offense on game day. Still just 27 years old, the Ole Miss alum can get his career back on track and help New England do the same if the signing goes well.