NBA Rumors: Timberwolves, Warriors 'Very Open' to Trading Top Draft Picks

Jim Mone/Associated Press

The Minnesota Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors are "very open" to trading away their top 2020 NBA draft picks.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported as much during an appearance on SNY's The Putback with Ian Begley:

Minnesota holds the draft's No. 1 overall pick, and Golden State owns the No. 2 selection.

As noted during the segment, Georgia guard Anthony Edwards, Illawarra Hawks point guard LaMelo Ball and Memphis big man James Wiseman are considered the top options for the No. 1 overall pick.

Various insights and rumors have dropped regarding all three of those players with Golden State and Minnesota.

Ball met with Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas and head coach Ryan Saunders in Southern California last week, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, who also noted that the point guard had interviewed lined up with the Warriors, Charlotte Hornets and Chicago Bulls as well. Ball did not take part in basketball activities during his meeting with the T-Wolves.

As for Wiseman, the big man doesn't want to be drafted by the T-Wolves, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst during an appearance on The Scoop podcast with Darren Wolfson.



"Wiseman does not want to come to Minnesota because [center Karl-Anthony Towns] is there," Windhorst said. "Wiseman doesn't want anything to do with the Wolves."

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Wiseman and Towns are both centers, so the 7'1" draft prospect's reported concern isn't without merit. Wolfson said he had heard that sentiment as well and also noted that he believed the Wolves would do anything to trade out of the No. 1 spot.

As for Wiseman and the Warriors, the Dubs were undecided about the big man's potential and where he fits on their big board as of last Saturday, per an article from Connor Letourneau of the San Francisco Chronicle.

As for Edwards, Givony and Mike Schmitz of ESPN reported in mid-October that he and Ball were the most likely options for the Wolves if they stayed at No. 1.

Edwards also worked out for the Warriors in late October, and Marcus Thompson of The Athletic reported the following: "Edwards’ exceptional athleticism jumped out in person. He seemed to really impress the Warriors with his freakishness. He must have done something like this."

Wiseman also worked out for the Warriors, and he got high marks as well, per Thompson: "Wiseman is as big and skilled as advertised. They also liked him when they had their conversation/interview or whatever it was."

The NBA draft will take place virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 18.