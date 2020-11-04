    Steve Austin WWE Documentary in the Works with 'The Last Dance' Producer

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 4, 2020

    IMAGE DISTRIBUTED FOR 2K - WWE Hall of Famer and WWE 2K16 cover, Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin arrives on the red carpet at the WWE 2K SummerSlam Kickoff in New York, N.Y., on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2015. (Photo by Stuart Ramson/Invision for 2K/AP Images)
    Stuart Ramson/Associated Press

    WWE is working in collaboration with a producer from The Last Dance to release a documentary on Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin.

    Former ring announcer Lilian Garcia said on The Chris Van Vliet Show (h/t Caitlyn Holroyd of theScore) that WWE had contacted her about being interviewed by Jake Rogal, who helped put together the 10-part docuseries on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls:

    "They were like, 'The producer from The Last Dance is going to reach out to you. They want you involved in a documentary. I was like, 'Wait, what?' ... It was funny because my husband and I were currently watching that documentary as this message was happening. So when Jake reached out to me, I was just like, 'Jake, I'm literally watching your documentary right now, this is amazing.'"

    The project in question may be part of a series co-produced by A&E Network and WWE under A&E's Biography banner. The network said in April 2019 it was planning for documentaries on Austin, "Rowdy" Roddy Piper, Randy Savage, Booker T and Shawn Michaels.

    The Stone Cold broadcast was slated for a 2021 release, and Garcia said she expected the project to which she contributed to be out next year.

    Hall of Famer Mick Foley said in July he had completed "a couple really enjoyable hours" of interviews for A&E.        

