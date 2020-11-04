Will Drew McIntyre Ever Win Another WWE Championship?

(photo via WWE.com)

After losing his WWE Championship to Randy Orton at Hell in a Cell last month, wrestling fans want to know if Drew McIntyre will ever win the world title again.

While there are no guarantees in life or wrestling, McIntyre having another run as the top champion on Raw or SmackDown would be a safe bet.

McIntyre lost his championship less than two weeks ago and was the defending champion for over 200 days. While that is impressive enough, the Scottish Superstar helped carry the company through uncertain times related to the coronavirus pandemic.

No matter what happened in the outside world, McIntyre was on Raw every Monday ready to kick ass. He did not receive the proper coronation after beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania, and he has yet to hold the title in front of a crowd of paying fans.

McIntyre's run with the WWE Championship was not a fair assessment of his ability to draw viewers to the product or help the company sell live event tickets. He deserves another shot at the top of the card when fans return to determine if he's a true box office draw.

In an era of wrestling where so many different styles are prevalent, McIntyre stands as a true Adonis with an old school physicality that matches up well with anyone on the red brand. With a physically imposing stature and rugged good looks, the Scottish Superstar is a marketing dream come true.

Not only is McIntyre a talented performer in the ring, but he is also one of the most believable faces in all of wrestling. While there are moments of pandering, he is a credible good guy in a world full of heels trying to be cool.

Add in the support of Vince McMahon, and McIntyre isn't leaving the world title scene anytime soon.

As for the storylines, WWE left so much meat on the bone with McIntyre since there were no fans in attendance. The babyface has yet to play off a crowd, which is instrumental in knowing whether he has what it takes to truly carry a brand moving forward.

The ideal way to keep McIntyre in the WWE Championship scene while giving Randy Orton and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt plenty of time to tell their story would be to have the Scottish Psychopath beat The Miz for the Money in the Bank contract.

WWE Creative should give McIntyre an extended run with the briefcase, letting him continuously stalk the champion until WWE books a venue where fans are permitted to attend.

Then, at the first show where the WWE Universe is there, McIntyre should cash in the briefcase and win back the world title. Regardless of whether he wins the briefcase or not, McIntyre's run during the fanless COVID-19 era has earned him at least one more shot at carrying the WWE Championship.

No matter when it happens, the first night fans return to the stands for a WWE event should be a grand showcase for McIntyre and the coronation he ultimately deserved at WrestleMania.

