NBA Rumors: Latest on James Harden Trade, Christian Wood and More

The Philadelphia 76ers are one franchise that has wasted little time making sweeping change this offseason.

Philly's first-round exit in the 2020 playoffs led to the team parting ways with former head coach Brett Brown. The Sixers then replaced Brown with former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who was let go by L.A. after his team blew a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.

But hiring Rivers was merely the start of what looks like an organizational overhaul.

It was assumed Elton Brand would be taking on a slightly lesser role next season. While he will still be the general manager, Brand will now report to Daryl Morey after the former Rockets president of basketball operations now takes over that same role with the Sixers. Morey seems to have interest in bringing his old star to Philly.

Charania reported Tuesday the Sixers are expected to pursue Harden this offseason, though he added the Rockets see any deal involving Harden as a "non-starter."

Morey swung the deal to bring "The Beard" to Houston from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, eventually building the team around Harden and allowing him to utilize the full extent of his offensive weaponry.

Harden has become the face of the franchise in Houston. He has won an MVP with the Rockets, and led them to within a game of the NBA Finals in the 2018 playoffs. Moreover, the 31-year-old is considered a revolutionary offensive force with his isolation-based style of playmaking and sheer usage.

Right now, it seems there is nothing the Sixers can do to sway Houston. Tim MacMahon of ESPN suggested any overtures for Harden will be met with a "firm no."

However, Morey has hardly been afraid to shake things up as an executive, and he might be so inclined to sell huge in an effort to bring Harden to the City of Brotherly Love.