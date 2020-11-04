NBA Rumors: Latest on James Harden Trade, Christian Wood and More

NBA Rumors: Latest on James Harden Trade, Christian Wood and MoreNovember 4, 2020
The 2019-20 NBA season only ended a few weeks ago. Yet, due to the unprecedented nature of the season and the hiatus prompted by the coronavirus pandemic, next year is almost here.
All 30 teams have a little under two weeks to finalize draft plans. Free agency will follow shortly thereafter, and the regular season could begin in just over a month.
Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic reported there is a "growing belief" that the 2020-21 season will begin the week of Dec. 22.
In other words, teams will not have a ton of time to sketch out draft boards and plan for the offseason before the players have to suit up once again.
It is possible the next month could bring about some seismic shifts. Might that include a deal involving Houston Rockets star James Harden?
Here is the latest on Harden and other rumors from around the league.
Sixers to Pursue Harden
The Philadelphia 76ers are one franchise that has wasted little time making sweeping change this offseason.
Philly's first-round exit in the 2020 playoffs led to the team parting ways with former head coach Brett Brown. The Sixers then replaced Brown with former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, who was let go by L.A. after his team blew a 3-1 lead in the Western Conference semifinals.
But hiring Rivers was merely the start of what looks like an organizational overhaul.
It was assumed Elton Brand would be taking on a slightly lesser role next season. While he will still be the general manager, Brand will now report to Daryl Morey after the former Rockets president of basketball operations now takes over that same role with the Sixers. Morey seems to have interest in bringing his old star to Philly.
Charania reported Tuesday the Sixers are expected to pursue Harden this offseason, though he added the Rockets see any deal involving Harden as a "non-starter."
Morey swung the deal to bring "The Beard" to Houston from the Oklahoma City Thunder in 2012, eventually building the team around Harden and allowing him to utilize the full extent of his offensive weaponry.
Harden has become the face of the franchise in Houston. He has won an MVP with the Rockets, and led them to within a game of the NBA Finals in the 2018 playoffs. Moreover, the 31-year-old is considered a revolutionary offensive force with his isolation-based style of playmaking and sheer usage.
Right now, it seems there is nothing the Sixers can do to sway Houston. Tim MacMahon of ESPN suggested any overtures for Harden will be met with a "firm no."
However, Morey has hardly been afraid to shake things up as an executive, and he might be so inclined to sell huge in an effort to bring Harden to the City of Brotherly Love.
Knicks Expected to Have Interest in Christian Wood
One of the reasons the Sixers might have to be aggressive in the trade market is they are handicapped from a payroll perspective.
Money is hardly an issue for the New York Knicks, however.
The Knicks could have almost $60 million in cap space depending on how they handle a couple of different team options, notably Taj Gibson and Bobby Portis. It does appear New York could be motivated to look into frontcourt upgrades especially if it declines these options.
Ian Begley of SNY.tv reported the Knicks are expected to have interest in Detroit Pistons big man Christian Wood once free agency opens. Begley cited a previous report in March suggesting Knicks personnel were "enamored" with Wood, who thrived after moving into Detroit's starting lineup.
Wood took the place of Andre Drummond after the Pistons dealt the All-Star center to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The 25-year-old looked downright dominant in stretches, and scored over 30 points in two of the last three games prior to the suspension of the regular season in March. Wood's per-36 averages of 22.0 points and 10.6 rebounds appear all the more appetizing given what he did as a starter.
Begley reported teams around the league would be "surprised" if the Knicks picked up especially Portis' option. Declining both he and Gibson's options would essentially result in New York having just two bigs, which could lead to an even greater sense of urgency to sign a budding young big like Wood.
Obviously, the Knicks should be bolstered by the cap space they possess, some of which could be allotted to Wood in the event New York fails to sign someone like Fred VanVleet or use up cap space to take on bad salary.
Hornets High on Onyeka Okongwu
The Charlotte Hornets had success in last year's draft, selecting P.J. Washington out of Kentucky.
Washington was named Second Team All-Rookie after averaging 12.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 2.1 assists while also shooting over 37 percent from beyond the arc. He also started in 57 of 58 games, cementing himself as a building block for a franchise in desperate need of more young talent.
Charlotte appears intent on drafting another impact big to add to the frontcourt later this month. The question will be which one they land.
Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reported last week former Memphis center James Wiseman was the team's top target. However, the team is also reportedly interested in USC center Onyeka Okongwu.
Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported in his latest mock draft the Hornets are "heavily considering" taking Okongwu with the third pick, barring any trades. O'Connor also noted "many" front offices are said to prefer Okongwu to Wiseman, which could make for an interesting choice if both are on the board.
Okongwu is more of a paint-bound big than Wiseman is expected to be, but he dominated for the Trojans on both ends of the floor. The Chino, California native averaged 16.2 points and 8.6 rebounds while also recording 2.7 blocks and 1.2 steals per game.
The Hornets already have a stretch-big in Washington who can pass and shoot from the outside. Okongwu could be the interior presence the team needs to make the next jump.
