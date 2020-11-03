Packers' Matt LaFleur: Team on 'Same Page' About Not Trading for WR at Deadline

Jason Behnken/Associated Press

Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur disagrees with the notion the higher-ups in the organization were split on whether to trade for a wide receiver such as Will Fuller prior to Tuesday's deadline.

"I have no idea where anything like that would ever come from," LaFleur said when talking about his communication with general manager Brian Gutekunst, per Rob Demovsky of ESPN. "We're in constant communication, we're on the same page and there is no truth to that. I promise you that."

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the Packers and Houston Texans could not come to terms on the value Fuller would have commanded in trade talks.

Demovsky noted his colleague, Dianna Russini, reported there was disagreement within "the highest levels of the organization" over how much Fuller was worth when it came to adding offensive explosiveness in the short term for the championship contenders.

Fuller has played well in Houston this year with 31 catches for 490 yards and five touchdowns in seven games even though DeAndre Hopkins is no longer on the other side drawing double-teams. However, the Texans are 1-6, and Fuller is scheduled for free agency following the season.

As for the Packers, Davante Adams was the only player who reached even 500 receiving yards last year. Still, the team didn't draft a single wide receiver in 2020 and instead took quarterback Jordan Love and running back AJ Dillon in the first two rounds even though it has Aaron Rodgers and Aaron Jones.

Adams is the only wide receiver even to reach the 300-yard plateau this year with 502 receiving yards, although Demovsky noted Allen Lazard could return from injury for Thursday's game against the San Francisco 49ers.

Lazard has not played since a Sept. 27 victory over the New Orleans Saints.

Despite the concern at wide receiver, the Packers are still 5-2 and in first place in the NFC North. But their Super Bowl chances would have looked better with another explosive playmaker in the offense.