49ers Rumors: Dante Pettis Waived After SF Failed to Find Trade at Deadline

Randy Vazquez/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have waived wide receiver Dante Pettis after the team failed to find a trade partner for him, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

Pettis, who was drafted by San Francisco in the second round (44th overall) in 2018, was let go two days after he fumbled his first-ever kickoff return in the team's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

