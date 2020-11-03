49ers Rumors: Dante Pettis Waived After SF Failed to Find Trade at Deadline

49ers Rumors: Dante Pettis Waived After SF Failed to Find Trade at DeadlineNovember 3, 2020
Randy Vazquez/Associated Press
The San Francisco 49ers have waived wide receiver Dante Pettis after the team failed to find a trade partner for him, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.
Pettis, who was drafted by San Francisco in the second round (44th overall) in 2018, was let go two days after he fumbled his first-ever kickoff return in the team's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.
Experts React to Deadline Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals