    49ers Rumors: Dante Pettis Waived After SF Failed to Find Trade at Deadline

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent INovember 3, 2020
    Alerted 8m ago in the B/R App

    San Francisco 49ers' Dante Pettis (18) runs with the ball after a catch during practice at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., on Sunday, Aug. 16, 2020. (Randy Vazquez/ Bay Area News Group, Pool)
    Randy Vazquez/Associated Press

    The San Francisco 49ers have waived wide receiver Dante Pettis after the team failed to find a trade partner for him, according to The Athletic's Matt Barrows.

    Pettis, who was drafted by San Francisco in the second round (44th overall) in 2018, was let go two days after he fumbled his first-ever kickoff return in the team's 37-27 loss to the Seattle Seahawks

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Experts React to Deadline Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

      Experts React to Deadline Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Experts React to Deadline Trades, Fails, Surprises and Non-Deals

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Jimmy G May Need Surgery

      Shanahan says QB could miss 4-6 weeks with 'whole new' high ankle sprain on same foot

      Jimmy G May Need Surgery
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Jimmy G May Need Surgery

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Activate Antonio Brown

      AB officially activated from reserve/suspension list

      Bucs Activate Antonio Brown
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Activate Antonio Brown

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      49ers GM Issues Statement on Trading Kwon Alexander to Saints

      49ers GM Issues Statement on Trading Kwon Alexander to Saints
      San Francisco 49ers logo
      San Francisco 49ers

      49ers GM Issues Statement on Trading Kwon Alexander to Saints

      John Sigler
      via Saints Wire