DeAndre Washington Traded to Dolphins from Chiefs Ahead of Deadline

The Miami Dolphins acquired veteran running back DeAndre Washington from the Kansas City Chiefs in a deal that includes a swap of conditional draft picks.

The Dolphins will receive a 2021 seventh-round pick as well while the Chiefs will get a 2021 sixth-round pick, according to The MMQB's Albert Breer.

Washington has made just one appearance in 2020, carrying the ball three times for five yards.

The 27-year-old logged 10 offensive snaps and 12 special teams snaps in Kansas City's 43-16 win over the Denver Broncos in Week 7.

Getting anything of value for Washington is shrewd given how far down the depth chart he was. With the addition of Le'Veon Bell, he fell down to the No. 4 slot at running back in the Chiefs' backfield.

The competition won't be quite as daunting in Miami, though Washington will still be looking up at Myles Gaskin and Matt Breida. Perhaps this is to some extent a commentary on Breida, whose yards per carry have slipped from 5.0 in three years with the San Francisco 49ers to 3.5 with the Dolphins.

Washington has experience in a supporting role. In four seasons with the Oakland Raiders, he ran for 1,122 yards and seven touchdowns on 282 carries. He was also a solid pass-catcher, posting 88 receptions for 613 yards and one score.