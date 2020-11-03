Adrien Broner Jailed for Contempt of Court in Assault Case After Instagram Post

Damian Dovarganes/Associated Press

Former welterweight boxing champion Adrien Broner is in jail after a Cleveland judge in a civil lawsuit against him held him in contempt of court after an Instagram post.

Per Cory Shaffer of Cleveland.com, Judge Nancy Margaret Russo ruled that Broner "failed to cooperate with multiple deadlines she set for him to hand over documents and other evidence showing why he has not been able to pay the more than $800,000 judgment the judge ordered him to pay the woman in December."



Shaffer noted the judge cited an Instagram video Broner posted on Saturday that showed a pile of money on a table and questioned why the 31-year-old has been missing payments from her ruling on a civil lawsuit in 2018.

In December, Russo ruled that Broner had to pay $830,000 to a woman who filed a civil lawsuit against him. The woman said Broner sexually assaulted her at a Cleveland nightclub in 2018. Broner was charged with gross sexual imposition, misdemeanor sexual imposition and abduction in November 2018. He agreed to a plea deal in April 2019, pleading guilty to two misdemeanors, and was sentenced to two years probation.

According to Schaffer, Broner said in an Oct. 5 court filing that he only had $13 in cash on hand. He told the judge he received the money in the Instagram video from friends, per TMZ Sports: "Listen, I got a big heart, and when I did have money and everybody asked me for money, I gave it to them and now they see that I need help."

TMZ noted that Broner said he used the money in the video to pay off bills. Russo said Broner will stay in jail "until he provides complete and truthful information about his finances to the woman's attorney," per Shaffer. Russo set another hearing for Wednesday at which she expects Broner and his attorneys "to show they are complying in the case."

Showtime Sports president Stephen Espinoza told Dan Rafael of BoxingScene.com that Broner "is coming back in January."

Broner hasn't fought since losing to Manny Pacquiao by unanimous decision in 2019.