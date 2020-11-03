NBA Rumors: Celtics, Magic, Wizards Attempting to Trade Up in 2020 NBA Draft

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

The Boston Celtics, Orlando Magic and Washington Wizards are all reportedly looking to trade up in the 2020 NBA draft, which is scheduled to take place Nov. 18.

Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer reported Tuesday the high number of teams wanting to make moves, including others trying to move down or "completely out" of the draft, makes the offseason event especially "unpredictable."

The Celtics have quantity in the first round with picks No. 14, 26 and 30. They are trying to turn that into quality by offering all three selections in a bid to move up, but "so far no one is biting," per O'Connor.

Boston has most of its foundation in place. Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Daniel Theis are all under contract. Gordon Hayward has a player option in his deal, but it would be a surprise if he opts out, particularly given the financial uncertainty because of the coronavirus pandemic.

If Hayward stays, the C's aren't on track to lose any key pieces in free agency, so trying to move inside the top 10 to add an instant-impact player in the draft would make a lot of sense. Three more fringe prospects would likely end up buried on the depth chart for a while.

The Magic, who own the No. 15 pick, are "attempting to move up into the lottery," according to O'Connor.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Orlando needs a wing. Nikola Vucevic is a force on the interior offensively, but the guard group of Terrence Ross, D.J. Augustin, Evan Fournier and Markelle Fultz lacked shooting efficiency last season. Augustin is a pending free agent and Fournier holds a player option.

Someone like Florida State wing Devin Vassell, who shot 49 percent from the field and 41.5 percent on threes for the Seminoles last season, would be a perfect fit. It's unlikely he'll still be on the board if the Magic aren't able to move up, though.

Meanwhile, O'Connor explained how the Wizards' efforts to move up from No. 9 could intensify if point guard LaMelo Ball slides outside the top three. He predicted in his mock draft the Wiz would send the ninth and 37th picks along with Troy Brown Jr. to the Atlanta Hawks for the sixth overall choice to take Ball.

Washington would then pair Ball with John Wall and Bradley Beal to create a dynamic three-man backcourt for next season in what could be a make-or-break year for the Wall and Beal partnership serving as the foundation of the franchise.

All the rumors of movement should make for an interesting couple of weeks leading up to draft night.