WWE Raw Ratings Dip to 1.656M Viewers amid Survivor Series PPV Buildup

Monday's edition of WWE Raw saw a decrease in viewership as WWE continues setting the stage for Survivor Series on Nov. 22.

According to Showbuzz Daily, the three-hour show averaged 1.656 million viewers, down from 1.732 million last week.

Randy Orton has enough on his plate for Survivor Series since he's facing off against WWE universal champion Roman Reigns. However, Reigns isn't the only star with his sights set on The Viper.

Raw opened with a promo from Orton that was interrupted by Alexa Bliss. She teased the arrival of "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt but was only playing mind games with the WWE champion.

Lest he think the threat was only imaginary when Wyatt didn't show, Orton received a Claymore Kick from Drew McIntyre. The Miz, the holder of the Money in the Bank briefcase, attempted to capitalize but saw his cash-in attempt denied by McIntyre.

Wyatt addressed Orton directly later on Raw from the Firefly Fun House with another of his typically cryptic promos.

McIntyre's motive is clear: He wants to take the WWE Championship from Orton.

Wyatt's goal is a little more nebulous. Sure, he wants vengeance on Orton for burning down the Wyatt Family compound in 2017. Revenge can come in many forms, though, and there's no telling when The Fiend will feel his objective is complete. That makes him a far more dangerous rival.

Elsewhere Monday night, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler successfully defended the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship against Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke. Jax returned for a singles match against Lana. Not only did Jax defeat The Ravishing Russian, but she also gave her a Samoan Drop through the announce table.

The women's team doesn't appear to be Raw's only Survivor Series squad in turmoil.

Braun Strowman fought his way onto AJ Styles' team for the pay-per-view by beating Sheamus and Keith Lee in a Triple Threat match.

After the bout, Styles attempted to have Sheamus and Strowman shake hands in a show of unity. The Celtic Warrior went a step further and hugged Strowman before delivering a Brogue Kick to the Monster Among Men.

Survivor Series is supposed to be the time when the Raw and SmackDown rosters unite to take down the other show. WWE's flagship program might be in serious trouble later this month.