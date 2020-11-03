NBA Free Agency 2020: Predictions for Davis Bertans, Danilo Gallinari, More

0 of 3

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press

It's still not clear when NBA free agency will begin, but it's coming soon. Whenever it begins, it's not too early to speculate where some of the top players hitting the market could end up for the 2020-21 season and potentially beyond.

Of course, the biggest name who could be a free agent is Anthony Davis, who is likely to decline his player option for next season. But widely it's expected he'll re-sign with the Los Angeles Lakers, so teams looking to add the star power forward shouldn't get their hopes up.

That doesn't mean there won't be other talented forwards available, though. In fact, there are quite a few who should be targeted and could make a difference for a team moving forward.

Here's a look at some top forwards hitting the free-agent market, along with predictions for where each will land this offseason.