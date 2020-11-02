Tom Brady Confirms Antonio Brown Is Staying at His House Amid Transition to Bucs

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Antonio Brown is in fact a temporary houseguest of new Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate Tom Brady.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer shared a clip from an interview between Brady and Jim Gray on Westwood One Sports. Brady confirmed he's helping Brown get settled in:

Glazer reported Sunday that Brady was letting Brown stay with him and "lining him up with people to help him":

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported in March that Brady told Bucs officials he wanted the team to sign Brown, but the team wasn't yet on board with the plan. Head coach Bruce Arians told ESPN's Lisa Salters (via Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk) that multiple injuries to the team's wideouts made him rethink his stance.

CBSSports.com's Jason La Canfora and Shanna McCarriston reported that Brady was "the primary reason" for Brown landing with Tampa Bay. The legendary quarterback "assured the team's brass that he would work daily with Brown at the facility and away from it to make sure he was a solid teammate and complied with all team rules and COVID protocol."

Brown, who received an eight-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy, will be eligible to play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints.