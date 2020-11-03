A Huge Target on Randy Orton's Back, Tucker Goes Solo and More WWE Raw Fallout

A Huge Target on Randy Orton's Back, Tucker Goes Solo and More WWE Raw FalloutNovember 3, 2020
This week's WWE Raw was a mixed bag at best, but the show did give us some significant storyline developments and continued some rivalries in meaningful ways.
The men's Survivor Series team added one more member when Braun Strowman defeated Keith Lee and Sheamus to earn his spot.
We also saw Tucker in his first outing since breaking up his tag team with Otis at Hell in a Cell. He battled Ricochet before both men were targeted by Retribution.
The Hurt Business have the Raw tag titles in their crosshairs, and several Superstars are targeting Randy Orton's WWE title.
Let's look at some of the segments from Raw and what they mean for the future.
Tucker Goes Solo
Tucker, who may have gotten back the last name of Knight judging from his tights, had his first singles match since breaking up Heavy Machinery last week.
But let's just say WWE clearly doesn't have any big plans for him.
For one thing, his new gear is the most jobber-looking attire ever created. It was a simple pair of black tights with his last name and a few stripes down the leg. It was like someone created a wrestler in a WWE video game and put no effort into the outfit.
Not only did he lose quickly and take a beating from Retribution, but the announcers made no mention of his heel turn or issues with Otis. It was like it never happened.
Tucker isn't a bad wrestler by any means. In fact, he has shown a lot of skill since arriving in WWE, but the way he was booked this week makes it appear as if he has no chance of making it on his own.
Why did WWE have Otis and Tucker break up if Otis was just going to lose his Money in the Bank contract and Tucky wasn't going to join The Miz and John Morrison? None of this makes any sense, especially since the tag team division needs more duos right now.
It's possible this is just a hiccup and Tucker finds success down the road, but the more likely outcome is we just saw WWE bury a man on live television.
Braun Strowman Qualifies for Team Raw
AJ Styles called Sheamus and Keith Lee to the ring on Monday but the segment quickly turned into a qualifying match for Braun Strowman.
The Monster Among Men won and earned a spot on the team, but the segment ended with everyone on Team Raw taking each other out until it was just Styles left standing.
WWE isn't even trying to be subtle here. It wants us to know Team Raw does not get along. This means the red brand is probably losing this bout at Survivor Series on Nov. 22.
Internal issues have led to many teams losing over the years, and the company has already planted the seeds for someone on Team Raw to attack his own teammates out of anger.
If you are a gambler, betting on Team SmackDown seems the safest option at this point, but WWE might be booking it this way so it is more surprising when they win.
The Hurt Business Sets Its Sights on Tag Team Gold
Bobby Lashley brought the first title to The Hurt Business when he won the United States Championship. Now, the group has its sights set on the Raw tag team titles.
Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods rightfully reminded MVP and Co. of how successful The New Day have been before they engaged in a match with Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander.
The Hurt Business scored the win and there is no doubt it will be used as ammunition to request a title match either on Raw or at the Tables, Ladders & Chairs pay-per-view on December 20.
The New Day has The Street Profits to worry about at Survivor Series but they shouldn't assume The Hurt Business will back off until then. MVP and his group are ruthless and will look for any opportunity to soften Woods and Kingston up before they fight for the belts.
This segment was the strongest of the night, both for the promos delivered and the match that followed. If this is what we have to look forward to, WWE has found its next great tag team feud.
Several Superstars Target the WWE Champion
While the WWE title is supposed to be the most valuable prize in the company, the champion usually only has to worry about one challenger at a time. That's not the case for Randy Orton, though.
Not only does he have former champion Drew McIntyre breathing down his neck, but now he also has to worry about The Miz cashing in his Money in the Bank contract and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt attempting to get revenge for when Orton burned down his cabin.
Alexa Bliss has been a big part of Wyatt's character for the past few weeks, and her interactions with The Viper have been a lot of fun to watch.
This is how it should be. It should never be just one person going after a championship. There should always be multiple candidates even if only one will earn a title shot.
WWE is either setting up Orton for a short reign or it is going to portray him as one of the best by besting all challengers. We will have to watch how this unfolds in the coming weeks to find out.