A Huge Target on Randy Orton's Back, Tucker Goes Solo and More WWE Raw Fallout

Tucker, who may have gotten back the last name of Knight judging from his tights, had his first singles match since breaking up Heavy Machinery last week.

But let's just say WWE clearly doesn't have any big plans for him.

For one thing, his new gear is the most jobber-looking attire ever created. It was a simple pair of black tights with his last name and a few stripes down the leg. It was like someone created a wrestler in a WWE video game and put no effort into the outfit.

Not only did he lose quickly and take a beating from Retribution, but the announcers made no mention of his heel turn or issues with Otis. It was like it never happened.

Tucker isn't a bad wrestler by any means. In fact, he has shown a lot of skill since arriving in WWE, but the way he was booked this week makes it appear as if he has no chance of making it on his own.

Why did WWE have Otis and Tucker break up if Otis was just going to lose his Money in the Bank contract and Tucky wasn't going to join The Miz and John Morrison? None of this makes any sense, especially since the tag team division needs more duos right now.

It's possible this is just a hiccup and Tucker finds success down the road, but the more likely outcome is we just saw WWE bury a man on live television.