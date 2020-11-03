NBA Rumors: Analyzing Buzz on RJ Hampton, Warriors Draft Targets, More

2 of 3

Michael Woods/Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors are in a very unique position.

They were one of the worst teams in the league last season, but not because they didn't have talent.

Klay Thompson and Stephen Curry were both out with injuries and Draymond Green was left to play with an unrecognizable team.

With the Splash Brothers ready to come back, Golden State is projected to be a team that will compete in the Western Conference again, so they can be very selective with their No. 2 pick overall.

Teams around the league know this, which makes them an ideal trade partner.

The Warriors seem to be more than willing to trade down based on their due diligence leading up to the draft.

According to SNY's Ian Begley, they have seen players projected in the Top 5, including James Wiseman, but have also been in "close contact" with those in the No. 8 to 10 range.

He further reported that Golden State is doing their homework on guys that are lower in the draft and are open to the idea of trading down.

If the Warriors do make a deal, one of the players they should take a long, hard look at is Isaac Okoro, who is said to be the best defender in this class.

In fact, he's been compared to Andre Iguodala, who was a cornerstone player for the franchise.

Iggy was able to guard multiple positions on the floor, including LeBron James and Golden State could definitely use a defender of that caliber as it looks to regain its footing as one of the premier teams in the West.

"He would come in humbly and just listen and learn," Auburn head coach Bruce Pearl told Wes Goldberg of The Mercury News. "But try to find a way where you had to start him."