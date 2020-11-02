    Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Undergoes Surgery on Ankle Injury

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistNovember 2, 2020

    New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu (20) sets up for a play during the first half of a WNBA basketball game against the Seattle Storm, Saturday, July 25, 2020, in Bradenton, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)
    Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

    The New York Liberty announced star guard Sabrina Ionescu underwent minor ankle surgery.  

    Dr. Martin O'Malley detailed the purpose of the procedure:

    "She had a minor ankle procedure to remove a loose bone chip that was irritating a tendon behind her ankle. This chip that occurred during her sprain in July, did not involve the ankle joint cartilage surface and we expect a complete recovery. The ligaments she tore during her injury have all completely healed and there was no need for an ankle ligament stabilization procedure."

    Ionescu added that her focus is on preparing for the 2021 WNBA season, though it remains unclear whether the 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick is contemplating a move overseas. She told reporters in October she was weighing the idea as a way to get some competitive games in before WNBA play resumes.

    Ionescu made the jump to the pros with almost impossible expectations thanks to her historic career at Oregon.

    In only her second game, the 22-year-old finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    However, Ionescu suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain in an 84-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream on July 31 that ultimately ended her rookie season. The Liberty wound up winning just two games and finishing last in the league.

    New York had already committed to a long-term rebuild anyway, hiring a new head coach (Walt Hopkins) and rolling out a rebrand to coincide with what was supposed to be the franchise's first year at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

    Fans were obviously disappointed to see so little of Ionescu, but she could come back with a vengeance in 2021.

    Related

      Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Engaged 💍

      Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Engaged 💍
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe Engaged 💍

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      LA Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike Explains Decision to Be Poll Worker During Election

      LA Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike Explains Decision to Be Poll Worker During Election
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      LA Sparks' Chiney Ogwumike Explains Decision to Be Poll Worker During Election

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      NBA 2K21 Reveals 'The W' for Next-Gen; 1st-Ever WNBA MyPlayer Mode

      NBA 2K21 Reveals 'The W' for Next-Gen; 1st-Ever WNBA MyPlayer Mode
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      NBA 2K21 Reveals 'The W' for Next-Gen; 1st-Ever WNBA MyPlayer Mode

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      The Nightmare of Andrea Aquino

      Lured to the U.S. at 16 to play basketball, she endured hunger and abandonment. Now a top talent, she tells @MirinFader her terrifying story 📲

      The Nightmare of Andrea Aquino
      WNBA logo
      WNBA

      The Nightmare of Andrea Aquino

      Mirin Fader
      via Bleacher Report