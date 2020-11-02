Liberty's Sabrina Ionescu Undergoes Surgery on Ankle Injury

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press

The New York Liberty announced star guard Sabrina Ionescu underwent minor ankle surgery.

Dr. Martin O'Malley detailed the purpose of the procedure:

"She had a minor ankle procedure to remove a loose bone chip that was irritating a tendon behind her ankle. This chip that occurred during her sprain in July, did not involve the ankle joint cartilage surface and we expect a complete recovery. The ligaments she tore during her injury have all completely healed and there was no need for an ankle ligament stabilization procedure."



Ionescu added that her focus is on preparing for the 2021 WNBA season, though it remains unclear whether the 2020 No. 1 overall draft pick is contemplating a move overseas. She told reporters in October she was weighing the idea as a way to get some competitive games in before WNBA play resumes.

Ionescu made the jump to the pros with almost impossible expectations thanks to her historic career at Oregon.

In only her second game, the 22-year-old finished with 33 points, seven rebounds and seven assists.

However, Ionescu suffered a Grade 3 left ankle sprain in an 84-78 loss to the Atlanta Dream on July 31 that ultimately ended her rookie season. The Liberty wound up winning just two games and finishing last in the league.

New York had already committed to a long-term rebuild anyway, hiring a new head coach (Walt Hopkins) and rolling out a rebrand to coincide with what was supposed to be the franchise's first year at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans were obviously disappointed to see so little of Ionescu, but she could come back with a vengeance in 2021.