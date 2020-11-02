WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 2

2 of 9

Credit: WWE.com

“The Apex Predator has become the hunted,” Tom Phillips exclaimed as WWE Champion Randy Orton made his way to the ring to kick off the evening’s broadcast.

Orton declared himself “the best...period” before claiming he was superior to everyone in the locker room, specifically mentioning the likes of Edge, The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre. “The reason I am in the position I am in is because I am...the best.”

“I am now, simply, a legend,” he said before admitting there is an enormous bullseye on his back. He dared anyone to come and try to take the title from him. Rather than Roman Reigns, The Miz, Drew McIntyre or The Fiend, Alexa Bliss appeared and made her way to the ring.

After some back and forth, she uttered, “he could be here” and the arena darkened. The familiar shrill sounded throughout. When the arena brightened, Bliss was gone and McIntyre delivered a big Claymore. “I dare you to give me my rematch,” McIntyre said before vowing to make Orton’s life a living hell.

As McIntyre made his way to the back, The Miz and John Morrison came from out of nowhere and tried to cash in, only to have The Scottish Psychopath toss them from the ring. He claimed no one would take the gold away from Orton but him.

Grade

A

Analysis

This was a well-done start to the show that established the numerous threats to Orton’s title reign.

There was the hint of The Fiend, the presence of Mr. Money in the Bank and the threat of the former champion all rolled into one segment. The multiple threats heighten the significance of the title and make it look like the single most prestigious championship in the company rather than a prize that only two guys care enough to fight over.

McIntyre cutting off Miz and Morrison also furthers a feud that began last week. It will be interesting to see if The Hollywood A-Lister and The Monday Night Delight end up potentially costing McIntyre a championship opportunity if, and when, he gets his rematch.