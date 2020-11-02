WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 2November 3, 2020
WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from November 2
A week after Randy Orton found himself confronted by Drew McIntyre and "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt, he rolled into Monday's Raw with a target squarely on his back.
What awaited the WWE Champion as he arrived, a showdown with SmackDown Universal Champion Roman Reigns at Survivor Series hanging overhead like a dark cloud?
Who would build momentum for themselves ahead of the November 22 pay-per-view?
Find out now with this recap of Monday's USA Network broadcast.
Match Card
- Guitar on a Pole Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
- Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
- The New Day vs. The Hurt Business
Already announced for Monday's show:
Coverage begins at 8:00 PM.
The Target on Randy Orton's Back Gets Bigger
“The Apex Predator has become the hunted,” Tom Phillips exclaimed as WWE Champion Randy Orton made his way to the ring to kick off the evening’s broadcast.
Orton declared himself “the best...period” before claiming he was superior to everyone in the locker room, specifically mentioning the likes of Edge, The Undertaker and Drew McIntyre. “The reason I am in the position I am in is because I am...the best.”
“I am now, simply, a legend,” he said before admitting there is an enormous bullseye on his back. He dared anyone to come and try to take the title from him. Rather than Roman Reigns, The Miz, Drew McIntyre or The Fiend, Alexa Bliss appeared and made her way to the ring.
After some back and forth, she uttered, “he could be here” and the arena darkened. The familiar shrill sounded throughout. When the arena brightened, Bliss was gone and McIntyre delivered a big Claymore. “I dare you to give me my rematch,” McIntyre said before vowing to make Orton’s life a living hell.
As McIntyre made his way to the back, The Miz and John Morrison came from out of nowhere and tried to cash in, only to have The Scottish Psychopath toss them from the ring. He claimed no one would take the gold away from Orton but him.
Grade
A
Analysis
This was a well-done start to the show that established the numerous threats to Orton’s title reign.
There was the hint of The Fiend, the presence of Mr. Money in the Bank and the threat of the former champion all rolled into one segment. The multiple threats heighten the significance of the title and make it look like the single most prestigious championship in the company rather than a prize that only two guys care enough to fight over.
McIntyre cutting off Miz and Morrison also furthers a feud that began last week. It will be interesting to see if The Hollywood A-Lister and The Monday Night Delight end up potentially costing McIntyre a championship opportunity if, and when, he gets his rematch.
Guitar on a Pole Match: Jeff Hardy vs. Elias
Jeff Hardy and Elias wrote the latest chapter in their rivalry in the night’s opening match, a Guitar on a Pole Match in which the object was to retrieve the instrument and smash it over his opponent.
Elias dominated early, pounding away at the Charismatic Enigma and showcasing renewed intensity while doing it. Hardy fought back, though, delivering a Twist of Fate and scaling the ropes.
He attempted to grab the guitar but Elias grabbed onto his ankle. Hardy fought him off, grabbed the guitar and cracked it over his opponent’s back.
Three seconds later, he picked up the win.
Result
Hardy defeated Elias
Grade
C
Analysis
“Hopefully, this ends it with Elias,” Byron Saxton said.
I love shoot comments that aren’t meant to be shoot comments.
This feud has been a whole lot of “meh” so it was only appropriate that this match, presumably the end of the program, would follow suit. While some might argue that Elias dominated the match and thus, gets something out of beating up Hardy, he still lost like a guy that isn’t at Hardy’s level.
Or The Undertaker’s level. Or John Cena’s. Or Roman Reigns’. He is always the heel the company gets to work with relatively high-profile opponents, but never lets actually win.
And they wonder why they can’t create new stars.
Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler
While they will be teammates on November 22 at Survivor Series, Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke battled Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the gold this week while fifth teammate Lana watched from the entrance ramp.
Rose and Brooke dominated with two-on-one onslaughts, isolating the opposition and working them over. It worked with Jax, then with Baszler as the babyfaces kept the champions reeling.
Baszler momentarily allowed herself to become distracted by Lana. Brooke scored a rollup, but The Queen of Spades kicked out, sending Brooke into Lana. Baszler followed with the Karafuji Clutch for the submission win.
Result
Baszler and Jax defeated Brooke and Rose
Grade
C+
Analysis
This was a fun sprint of a match that proved what the team of Rose and Brooke can be going forward, all while paying too much attention to Lana at ringside.
The chemistry for Team Raw at Survivor Series is all over the place, allowing WWE to tell the all-too-frequent story of wacky, mismatched partners who hate each other. Taking into consideration the fact that Baszler and Jax are a team displaying the same properties, it is proof positive of WWE’s overreliance on that particular trope.
Still, it was a fun and harmless match while it lasted, even if the segment was flawed.
R-Truth vs. Bobby Lashley
A confused R-Truth, thinking he had signed on to face Bobby Bouche of Waterboy fame, battled The Hurt Business’ United States Champion Bobby Lashley in singles competition.
It was a short-lived match.
While the commentary team put over Lashley’s Survivor Series match against Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn, The All Mighty trapped Truth in the Hurt Lock and forced a submission for the win.
After the match, Drew Gulak attempted to win the 24/7 Championship from Truth, only to find himself trapped in the same submission hold. Lashley released Gulak...right onto Truth. Three seconds later, Gulak scored the win and the title.
Result
Lashley defeated Truth; Gulak defeated Truth to win the 24/7 Championship
Grade
B
Analysis
The intention was to put Lashley over as an unstoppable badass and in that regard, this worked.
That it also served to write the latest chapter in the seemingly never-ending rivalry between Truth and Gulak only helped to enhance the overall quality of the segment.
With that said, WWE really needs t break up the monotony of the 24/7 Championship because, what once felt like the one truly creative element on Monday nights has become an also-ran segment full of repetition and only occasionally funny comedy.
Team Raw in Disarray
AJ Styles and his towering bodyguard hit the ring for the next segment of the night and The Phenomenal One did not waste time establishing himself as the captain of Team Raw for the Survivor Series pay-per-view. He introduced Sheamus and Keith Lee and quickly attempted to keep the peace between the big men.
Back-and-forth bickering gave way to an appearance by Braun Strowman.
“The only thing this team needs is these hands,” he said. Lee reminded his recent rival that they all had to qualify for the match, to which The Monster Among Men scoffed and claimed he should be the team captain.
Adam Pearce appeared and said Strowman needs a qualifying match but he can’t find an appropriate opponent. Eventually, Styles pitched Lee vs. Sheamus vs. Strowman, which Pearce agreed to.
Grade
C
Analysis
Why would Styles, as the self-proclaimed leader of the Raw team, want to see two partners and a prospective third beat the hell out of each other in a Triple Threat match?
Why would Sheamus and Lee, already on Team Raw, not eagerly accept a former Universal Champion to the team?
How perfect is Styles in the pot-stirring role?
This may not hae worked quite as well as WWE hoped, thanks to the logic gaps, but it was still an entertaining (if not convoluted) way to get to what should be a fantastic hoss fight.
Keith Lee vs. Braun Strowman vs. Sheamus
Back from the commercial break, the attle between the three Raw heavyweights was underway, with Lee delivering a big plancha over the top rope that grounded both Sheamus and Strowman. The Limiteless One momentarily worked with Sheamus to obliterate Strowman with the ring steps before focusing their attention on each other.
Heading into another timeout, Strowman recovered and plowed through his opponents, crashing into a guardrail.
Back from the break, Sheamus worked a submission on Lee while Styles implored them not to injure each other while on commentary. Lee fought his way back into the match but quickly found himself bowled over by Strowman.
In a jaw-dropping display, Strowman and Lee brought Sheamus down with a superplex, Tower of Doom spot.
The Celtic Warrior recovered and blasted Lee with a Brogue Kick. Strowman caught Sheamus in the powerslam and put him away to earn his way onto the team.
Result
Strowman defeated Sheamus and Lee
Grade
C+
Analysis
Taking into consideration how entertaining this big man battle was, this still made little sense, something Styles pointed out on commentary more than one time.
Not only did they have to beat the hell out of each other to get Strowman on the team, they beat the hell out of each other, making it even more difficult for them all to get along come November 22.
That’s right, two teams on Raw, two instances of partners who do not get along.
Can WWE even book a team that actually likes each other at this point?
The Firefly Funhouse
After Drew McIntyre accepted the challenge for a Handicap Match against The Miz and John Morrison, Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss returned with the latest edition of The Firefly Funhouse.
Wyatt admitted Orton was a very bad man in the past. He started to say he built a new world with the ashes from the fire that burned down the Wyatt Family compound. “Unfortunately, it can’t be that simple. He never forgets,” Wyatt admitted.
With the assistance of Wyatt, Bliss showed off her newest “trick,” which included blood oozing from her mouth (or a demon tongue?) and the host of the Funhouse uttering, “oh s***” to close things out.
Grade
A
Analysis
The Wyatt/Bliss/Fiend stuff is still the most intriguing in WWE, at least this side of Roman Reigns and The Usos. Perhaps because it is so wholly different than anything else on the show, definitely because of Wyatt’s devotion to the persona.
It is clear that Orton is up next on Wyatt’s revenge tour, and the weekly descent of Bliss into this otherworldly monster is a hell of a hook.
Whether or not The Fiend manifests himself before the night’s end is the question now.
Lana vs. Nia Jax
In a match made earlier in the show, Nia Jax battled Lana, vowing to put an end to The Ravishing Russian’s career.
Jax disrespected, talked trash and attempted to humiliated Lana as she utterly dominated her. She bowled her over, tossed her around the ring and picked her up at the count of two, clearly toying with her outmatched opponent.
Jax ultimately put Lana down with a Samoan Drop for the win.
After the match, Jax had Baszler retrieve her opponent. From there, she sent Lana into the guardrail and drove her through the announce table for the seventh week.
Result
Jax defeated Lana
Grade
C
Analysis
Oh, look, the table spot. For the seventh week in a row.
Funny how it loses its novelty after week five.
The spot notwithstanding, this was the squash everyone knew it would be, without any rhyme or reason for actually existing.
After Jax and Baszler retained earlier in the night, did this segment really have to be on WWE TV? Couldn’t Jax have just put Lana through the table in a spot people stopped caring about a few weeks back?
Everything about this felt unnecessary and only existed to keep the table spot alive.
Most likely as Vince spit out his coffee laughing like a sixth-grader