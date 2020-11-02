Former 49ers WR Mohamed Sanu Works Out for Lions After Kenny Golladay Injury

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

There may be an opening at wide receiver for the Detroit Lions after Kenny Golladay suffered a hip injury during Sunday's game against the Indianapolis Colts, and Mohamed Sanu reportedly worked out with the NFC North team.

Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press reported Golladay was ruled out of Sunday's loss with the hip injury, while Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Sanu news Monday.

Sanu has been in the NFL since 2012 and has played for the Cincinnati Bengals, Atlanta Falcons, New England Patriots and San Francisco 49ers.

He played three games for San Francisco this year before the NFC West team released him in October. The Rutgers product had one catch for nine yards in those three games after tallying 59 catches for 520 yards and two touchdowns last year for the Falcons and Patriots.

While Sanu has never been a reliable No. 1 wide receiver in his career, he is someone who has thrived in a secondary role at times by taking advantage of single coverage when others draw double-teams.

He has three seasons with more than 700 receiving yards on his resume and posted a career-best 838 receiving yards in 2018 with the Falcons.

The Lions are 3-4 this year and looking up at the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears in the NFC North. Golladay is their leading receiver with 338 yards through the air, but they also have veterans Marvin Jones Jr. and Danny Amendola.

They face the division rival Minnesota Vikings on Sunday.